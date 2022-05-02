49ers Re-Sign CB Jason Verrett to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have re-signed CB Jason Verrett to a one-year deal.

Verrett (5-10, 188) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 14, 2019. Over the past three seasons, he has appeared in 15 games (14 starts) and registered 65 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions.

Verrett was originally drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with the Chargers (2014-18), he appeared in 25 games (22 starts) and registered 80 tackles, 19 passes defensed and five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). In 2015, Verrett was selected to the Pro Bowl after appearing in 14 games (13 starts) and finishing with 47 tackles, to go along with career-highs in passes defensed (11), interceptions (three) and the first interception returned for a touchdown in his career.