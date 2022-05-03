49ers Agree to Terms with 14 Undrafted Free Agents

See below for detailed player biographies of the agreed upon players:

DL Kevin Atkins

6-2, 307

Fresno State

Appeared in 59 games (46 starts) during his 6 years at Fresno State (2016-21) and registered 123 tackles, 31.5 TFLs, 15.0 sacks, 2 FRs and 1 FF. In 2021, was named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention after starting all 13 games and registering career-highs in tackles (41), TFLs (13.0), sacks (7.0) and FRs (2). In 2020, started all 6 games and tallied 23 tackles and a team-high 5.0 sacks. As a junior, started all 12 games and recorded 31 tackles, 7.0 TFLs, 5.0 sacks and 1 FF. In 2018, appeared in all 14 games (9 starts) and notched 28 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and 1.0 sack. As a redshirt freshman, saw action in all 14 games and registered 19 tackles. Redshirted in 2016. Attended Vista Murrieta (San Diego, CA) HS where he finished with 77 tackles and 9.5 sacks as a senior. Born 7/30/98 in San Diego, CA.

LB Jeremiah Gemmel

6-1, 225

North Carolina

Appeared in 42 games (38 starts) during 5 years at North Carolina (2017-21) and registered 238 tackles, 19.0 TFLs, 10 PDs, 6.5 sacks, 5 FFs, 2 INTs and 1 FR. In 2021, was named Third-Team All-ACC after starting all 13 games and tallying 75 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 3 PDs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF and 1 INT. As a junior, started all 12 games and recorded 78 tackles, 6.0 TFLs, 4 PDs, 2.5 sacks, 1 FF and 1 INT. In 2019, started all 13 games and notched 84 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3 FFs, 2.5 sacks and 1 FR. As a redshirt freshman, saw action in 4 games and registered 1 tackle. Redshirted in 2017. Attended East Coweta (Sharpsburg, GA) HS where he finished with 101 tackles, 13.0 sacks, 7.0 TFLs and 6 blocked kicks as a senior. Born 11/5/98 in Newnan, GA.

S Tayler Hawkins

6-1, 205

San Diego State

Appeared in 57 games (31 starts) throughout 6-year career at San Diego State (2016-21) and registered 170 tackles, 22 PDs, 5.0 TFLs, 5 FFs, 3 INTs and 1 FF. In 2021, was named Second-Team All-Mountain West after starting all 13 games and tallying 62 tackles,13 PDs, 2 INTs, 1.0 TFL and 1 FF. As a junior, was named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention after starting all 8 games and recording 38 tackles, 4 PDs and 1 INT. In 2019, appeared in all 13 games (5 starts) and notched 30 tackles, including 3.0 TFLs. As a sophomore, appeared in all 13 games (5 starts) and registered 35 tackles, including 1.0 TFL, and 5 PDs. Played in 10 games in 2017 and posted 5 tackles. Redshirted in 2016. Attended Palm Springs (CA) HS where recorded 133 tackles, 14 PDs, 9 INTs, 2 FRs and an FF over his final three seasons. Born 12/27/97 in Palm Springs, CA.

DB Qwuantrezz Knight

6-0, 199

UCLA

Started 19 games during 2 years at UCLA (2020-21) and tallied 106 tackles, 13.0 TFLs, 9 PDs, 3.5 sacks, 1 FF and 1 FR. In 2021, started all 12 games and tallied 66 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 5 PDs, 2.5 sacks and 1 FF. In 2020, started all 7 games and recorded 40 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 4 PDs, 1.0 sack and 1 FR returned for a TD. Transferred to UCLA after 1 season (2019) at Kent State where he started 11 games and notched 74 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 2 PDs, 1.5 sacks and 1 FF. Transferred to Kent State from Maryland (2016-18) where he appeared in 27 games (1 start) and recorded 45 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and 1 FF. In 2018, saw action in 4 games and registered 5 tackles, including 1.0 TFL, and 1 FF and was granted a redshirt season. As a sophomore, appeared in 12 games and finished with 13 tackles. Appeared in 11 games (1 Start) as a freshman and registered 27 tackles. Attended East Gadsen (Havana, FL) HS where he posted 38 tackles, 12 PDs and 3 INTs as a junior. Born 10/10/97 in Gretna, FL.

WR Taysir Mack

6-2, 190

Pittsburgh

Appeared in 40 games (27 starts) in 4 years at Pittsburgh (2018-21) and registered 138 recepts. for 2,059 yds. and 9 TDs. In 2021, played in 8 games (7 starts) and tallied 25 recepts. for 557 yds. and 1 TD. As a junior, saw action in 8 games (4 starts) and recorded 23 recepts. for 305 yds. and 2 TDs. In 2019, appeared in 12 games (9 starts) and notched 63 recepts. for 736 yds. and 3 TDs. In 2018, appeared in 12 games (7 starts) and registered 25 recepts. for 557 yds. and 1 TD. Transferred to Pittsburgh from Indiana (2016-17) where he played in 12 games (8 starts) and added 23 recepts. for 310 yds. and 3 TDs. In 2017, appeared in 12 games (8 starts) and finished with 23 recepts. for 310 yds. and 3 TDs. Redshirted in 2016. Attended Grand Street Campus (Brooklyn, NY) HS. Born 9/17/98 in Brooklyn, NY.

WR Tay Martin

6-3, 185

Oklahoma State

Appeared in 21 games (13 starts) in 2 years at the Oklahoma State (2020-21) and registered 95 recepts. for 1,195 yds. and 10 TDs. In 2021, started all 13 games and tallied 80 recepts. for 1,046 yds. and 10 TDs. In 2020, saw action in 8 games and recorded 15 recepts. for 149 yds. Transferred to Oklahoma State from Washington State (2017-19) where he appeared in 39 games (21 starts) and added 143 recepts. for 1,615 yds. and 18 TDs. In 2019, appeared in 13 games (7 starts) and notched 43 recepts. for 685 yds. and 4 TDs. As a sophomore, started all 13 games and registered 69 recepts. for 330 yds. and 4 TDs. As a freshman in 2017, appeared in all 13 games (1 start) and finished with 7 recepts. for 51 yds. and 2 TDs. Attended Ellender Memorial (Houma, LA) HS where he had 45 recepts. for 745 yds. and 8 TDs as a senior. Born 12/14/97 in Houma, LA.

RB Jordan Mason

5-11, 223

Georgia Tech

Appeared in 43 games (20 starts) in 5 years at Georgia Tech (2017-21) and registered 449 carries for 2,349 yds. and 17 TDs. In 2021, appeared in all 12 games and tallied 387 rushes for 439 yds. and 1 TD. As a junior, saw action in all 6 games (2 starts) and recorded 82 carries for 352 yds. and 2 TDs. In 2019, was named Third-Team All-ACC after starting all 12 games and posting 172 carries for 899 yds. and 7 TDs. In 2018, played in all 13 games (5 starts) and registered 108 rushes for 659 yds. and 7 TDs. Redshirted as a freshman in 2017. Attended Gallatin (TN) HS. Born 5/24/99 in Gallatin, TN.

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

6-0, 214

Indiana

Appeared in 53 games (44 starts) during 6 years at Indiana (2016-21) and registered 241 tackles, 16.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 17 PDs, 4 INTs, 1 FR and 1 FF. In 2021, appeared in 12 games (6 starts) and tallied 40 tackles, 4 PDs, 1.0 sack and 1 INT. Missed the 2020 season due to injury. In 2019, appeared in all 13 games (12 starts) and notched 47 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 2.0 sack and 2 PDs. As a sophomore, saw action in all 12 games (11 starts) and registered 59 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 3 PDs, 1 INT and 1 FF. Started 3 games in 2017 and posted 20 tackles. Was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after appearing in all 13 games (12 starts) and registering 75 tackles, 8 PDs, 4.5 TFLs, 2 INTs and 1 FR in 2016. Attended Roswell (GA) HS where he finished with 132 tackles, 12.0 TFLs, 3 INTs and 1 FR. Born 3/23/99 in Roswell, GA.

LB Segun Olubi

6-2, 220

San Diego State

Appeared in 21 games (7 starts) during 2 years at San Diego State (2020-21) and registered 68 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks 2 FFs and 1 INT. In 2021, appeared in all 14 games (7 starts) and recorded 68 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, 2 FFs and 1 PD. In 2020, played in 7 games and notched 15 tackles and 1 INT. Transferred to San Diego State from Harding College (2019) where he played all 12 games and recorded 23 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 1 FF and 1 FR. Transferred to Harding College from Saddleback College (2018) where he posted 54 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and 1 INT. Transferred to Saddleback College from College of Idaho (2017), where he registered 85 tackles, 10 PDs, 1.5 TFLs and 1 FF. Attended Centennial (Corona, CA) HS where he finished with 38 tackles and 1 INT as a senior. Born 11/1/99 in Philadelphia, PA.

S Leon O'Neal Jr.

6-1, 210

Texas A&M

Appeared in 48 games (32 starts) in 4-year career at Texas A&M (2018-21) and registered 161 tackles, 18 PDs, 10.0 TFLs, 6 INTs, 1.0 sack and 1 FR. In 2021, started all 12 games and tallied 58 tackles, 7 PDs, 3.0 TFLs, 2 INTs, 1.0 sack and 1 FR. As a junior, started 10 games and registered 48 tackles, 5 PDs, 2.0 TFLs and 2 INTs. In 2019, played in all 13 games (10 starts) and posted 41 tackles, 4 PDs and 1 INT. As a freshman, appeared in all 13 games and posted 14 tackles, 2 PDs and 1 INT. Attended Cypress Springs (Cypress, TX) HS where he had 78 tackles and 5 FFs as a senior. Born 12/23/98 in Cypress, TX.

OL Jason Poe

6-1, 300

Mercer

Appeared in 9 games in 2 years at Mercer (2020-21). In 2021, helped pave the way for over 2,000 rushing yds, the third-most registered by a team in the Southern Conference. Transferred to Mercer from Lenoir-Rhyne (2018-19) where he started 27 games. In 2019 at Lenoir-Rhyne, awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the South Atlantic Conference's top offensive lineman. Was also named DII First-Team All-American by the Associated Press. In 2018, was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as well as earning First-Team All-SAC and first-team all-region honors. Transferred to Lenoir-Rhyne from Hutchinson Community College (2017) where he began his collegiate career as a RB, appeared in 4 games and tallied 5 carries for 18 yds. Attended Fitzgerald (GA) HS. Born 7/27/98 in Fitzgerald, GA.

OL Sam Schlueter

6-6, 309

Minnesota

Appeared in 56 games (46 starts) during 6 years at Minnesota (2016-21). In 2021, was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after starting all 13 games and blocking for an offense that produced 4,681 yds. In 2020, named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after starting all 7 games and blocking for an offense that produced 2,738 yds. In 2019, was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after starting all 13 games and blocking for an offense that produced 5,616 yds. As a sophomore, appeared in all 13 games (7 starts). Played in 10 games as a freshman. Redshirted in 2016. Attended Mayer Lutheran (Mayer, MN) HS. Born 8/11/97 in Victoria, MN.

TE Garrett Walston

6-4, 245

North Carolina

Appeared in 47 games (32 starts) in 5 years at North Carolina (2017-21) and registered 47 recepts. for 534 yds. and 5 TDs. In 2021, appeared in all 13 games (12 starts) and tallied 18 recepts. for 184 yds. and 2 TDs. As a junior, saw action in all 12 games (11 starts) and recorded 19 recepts. for 255 yds. and 2 TDs. In 2019, appeared in 7 games (1 start) and notched 9 recepts. for 76 yds. and 1 TD. In 2017, appeared in 4 games and registered 1 recept. for 19 yds. Redshirted in 2016. Attended New Hanover (Wilmington, NC) HS. Born 1/20/98 in Wilmington, NC.

OL Dohnovan West

6-4, 300

Arizona State