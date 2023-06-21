Morning Report:49ers Stay in Top 5 of Latest NFL Power Rankings

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Rookies

The San Francisco 49ers will enter training camp with 19 total rookies. Nine of the 19 were drafted in April and the other 10 are undrafted free agents. At the end of the 2023 NFL Draft, league experts set high expectations on the rookies, despite the 49ers not making a selection in the draft until late in the third round. Many of the young players joining the team fulfill general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan's offseason goal of adding depth to an already talent-packed San Francisco roster. Throughout training camp, rookies will compete for a spot on the 49ers final 53-man roster out of the 90 players currently on the team.