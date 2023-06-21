Powered By

Morning Report:49ers Stay in Top 5 of Latest NFL Power Rankings

Jun 21, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 21st.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Positioned in the Top Five Following Veteran Minicamp

As teams near the end of the NFL offseason, it is time once again to revisit the moves made by clubs in free agency, the 2023 NFL Draft and offseason programming to improve their respective rosters.

The San Francisco 49ers entered the offseason as one of the powerhouses of the league, and as they are ramping up to training camp, the team finds itself in a similar position. Pro Football Focus has the 49ers tabbed at No. 3 behind the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Pro Football Network has San Francisco ranked fifth overall.

Off the Field: Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala 📚

At the beginning of June, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead hosted the Armstead Academic Project's inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala. The charity event supported youth academic success, no matter their socioeconomic status.

"What inspired me to start the Armstead Academic Project, I was a kid who struggled in school at a young age and if it wasn't for people who poured into my life, I would've had no shot at being successful," Armstead said. "There's a lot of kids who are just like me, who just need some nurturing and some resources to be poured into, their potential is endless. Those are the kids we're trying to reach and serve."

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Free Agents

Each week leading up to the start of training camp, 49ers.com will assess player groupings on the roster as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will take a look at the free agents that have signed with the 49ers and how they enhance the San Francisco squad.

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Rookies

The San Francisco 49ers will enter training camp with 19 total rookies. Nine of the 19 were drafted in April and the other 10 are undrafted free agents. At the end of the 2023 NFL Draft, league experts set high expectations on the rookies, despite the 49ers not making a selection in the draft until late in the third round. Many of the young players joining the team fulfill general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan's offseason goal of adding depth to an already talent-packed San Francisco roster. Throughout training camp, rookies will compete for a spot on the 49ers final 53-man roster out of the 90 players currently on the team.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Go Behind the Scenes of the 49ers 2023 Media Day

Take a behind-the-scenes look at what went down on set at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 media day.

