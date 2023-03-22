Morning Report: 49ers Sign Offensive Lineman to a One-Year Deal

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain a Top Five Team Following Free Agency Frenzy

The San Francisco 49ers were big-time participants in the free agency frenzy of last week, signing one of the most coveted free agents of 2023 in defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and five others as part of their first wave of additions. Hargrave, a former starter for the Philadelphia Eagles, is fresh off a Super Bowl LVII appearance and registered 60 tackles, a career-high 11.0 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 10 tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in his 17 regular season starts.