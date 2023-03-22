Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Offensive Lineman to a One-Year Deal

Mar 22, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, March 22nd.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain a Top Five Team Following Free Agency Frenzy

The San Francisco 49ers were big-time participants in the free agency frenzy of last week, signing one of the most coveted free agents of 2023 in defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and five others as part of their first wave of additions. Hargrave, a former starter for the Philadelphia Eagles, is fresh off a Super Bowl LVII appearance and registered 60 tackles, a career-high 11.0 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 10 tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in his 17 regular season starts.

49ers Sign OL Jon Feliciano to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal.

Feliciano (6-4, 325) was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round (128th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Raiders (2015-18), Buffalo Bills (2019-21) and New York Giants (2022), he has appeared in 97 regular season games (54 starts) and nine postseason contests (six starts).

5 Things to Know: Sam Darnold

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal.

Darnold totaled 7,229 passing yards, 57 passing touchdowns, 332 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in the two seasons he played for the University of Southern California.

Off the Field: Kyle Juszczyk Welcomes Home a New Puppy 🐾

This offseason, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk welcomed a new addition to his family, an adorable Samoyed puppy named Pierogi.

Pierogi joined a dog-loving home with the Juszczyk family as she was introduced on Mozzarella's third birthday, the first family puppy. On Instagram, Juszczyk shared a video of when he first held Pierogi and the moment when Mozzarella first met her newest sister.

