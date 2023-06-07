Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Sign DL Darryl Johnson to a One-Year Deal

Jun 07, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 7th.

New and Notable

49ers Sign a Defensive Lineman, Waive a Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Darryl Johnson to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived WR Shae Wyatt.

Johnson (6-6, 253) was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round (225th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Brandon Aiyuk Set To Takeoff in Year 4 and More OTAs Updates | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires, and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players, and front-office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Drake Jackson Shares Big Offseason Gains and Talks Year 2 Progress

Brandon Aiyuk, Drake Jackson, Isaiah Oliver Talk OTAs Grind

The end of the 2022 campaign was the start of a rigorous offseason grind for San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Drake Jackson, who is looking to make Year 2 in the NFL a breakout season. The second-year pro began training in Santa Clara not long after the 49ers NFC Championship Game loss in preparation for the team's offseason programming that began in mid-April.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Continue Work During Phase 3 of the Offseason Program

Check out the top images from workouts as the 49ers began Phase 3 of the offseason program.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 50

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
3 / 50

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 50

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
5 / 50

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
6 / 50

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
7 / 50

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
8 / 50

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
9 / 50

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Khalan Laborn
10 / 50

RB Khalan Laborn

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
11 / 50

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
12 / 50

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
13 / 50

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
14 / 50

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
15 / 50

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
16 / 50

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
18 / 50

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
19 / 50

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
20 / 50

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
21 / 50

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
23 / 50

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
24 / 50

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Ronald Awatt
25 / 50

RB Ronald Awatt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
26 / 50

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
27 / 50

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
28 / 50

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
29 / 50

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
30 / 50

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
31 / 50

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
32 / 50

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
33 / 50

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Ronald Awatt
34 / 50

RB Ronald Awatt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray, WR Jauan Jennings
35 / 50

WR Danny Gray, WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
36 / 50

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB A.J. Parker
37 / 50

DB A.J. Parker

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
38 / 50

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
39 / 50

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
40 / 50

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
41 / 50

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
42 / 50

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
43 / 50

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
44 / 50

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
45 / 50

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
46 / 50

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Tre Swilling
47 / 50

CB Tre Swilling

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
48 / 50

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
49 / 50

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
50 / 50

OL Leroy Watson

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Raises $2.1 Million at Golden Getaway

Relive some of the best moments from the 49ers Foundation's third annual Golden Getaway Weekend & Celebrity Golf Tournament presented by Chevron.

49ers Golden Getaway
1 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
2 / 64

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Ben Warden/49ers
Dr. John York
3 / 64

Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
4 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Hayley Hom/49ers
Defensive Backs Coach Daniel Bullocks
5 / 64

Defensive Backs Coach Daniel Bullocks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
6 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Ben Warden/49ers
Assistant General Manager Adam Peters
7 / 64

Assistant General Manager Adam Peters

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Trey Lance
8 / 64

QB Trey Lance

Greg Harris/49ers
Mase
Mase

Mase

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
10 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
11 / 64

San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
12 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, QB Brock Purdy
13 / 64

RB Jordan Mason, QB Brock Purdy

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
14 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 64

LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
President of 49ers Football Operations Paraag Mathe
16 / 64

President of 49ers Football Operations Paraag Mathe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
17 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Defensive Backs Coach Daniel Bullocks, Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek
18 / 64

Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Defensive Backs Coach Daniel Bullocks, Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
19 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
20 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Hayley Hom/49ers
CEO Jed York
21 / 64

CEO Jed York

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
22 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
23 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Hayley Hom/49ers
Dr. John York
24 / 64

Dr. John York

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
25 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
26 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Hayley Hom/49ers
Mase
Mase

Mase

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Trey Lance
28 / 64

QB Trey Lance

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
29 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
30 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
31 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
32 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
OL Jason Poe, LB Fred Warner
33 / 64

OL Jason Poe, LB Fred Warner

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
34 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
35 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
36 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
37 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
38 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
39 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
40 / 64

General Manager John Lynch

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
41 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
QB Trey Lance, OL Jason Poe, RB Jordan Mason
42 / 64

QB Trey Lance, OL Jason Poe, RB Jordan Mason

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
43 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
44 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
Dr. John York
45 / 64

Dr. John York

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
46 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
47 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
48 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
49 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
50 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
51 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
Dr. John York
52 / 64

Dr. John York

Greg Harris/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
53 / 64

San Francisco 49ers

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
54 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
55 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
LB Fred Warner
56 / 64

LB Fred Warner

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
57 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
58 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
59 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
60 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
61 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
62 / 64

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
63 / 64

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Ben Warden/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
64 / 64

San Francisco 49ers

Ben Warden/49ers
PG&E Employee Volunteers Join Students for STEAM Champions 

PG&E employees brought the energy to our classrooms as they helped students think creatively during an art lesson at Levi's® Stadium.

STEAM Champions
1 / 8

STEAM Champions

Hayley Hom/49ers
STEAM Champions
2 / 8

STEAM Champions

Hayley Hom/49ers
STEAM Champions
3 / 8

STEAM Champions

49ers
STEAM Champions
4 / 8

STEAM Champions

Hayley Hom/49ers
STEAM Champions
5 / 8

STEAM Champions

Hayley Hom/49ers
STEAM Champions
6 / 8

STEAM Champions

Hayley Hom/49ers
STEAM Champions
7 / 8

STEAM Champions

Hayley Hom/49ers
STEAM Champions
8 / 8
