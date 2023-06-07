Morning Report: 49ers Sign DL Darryl Johnson to a One-Year Deal

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers Sign a Defensive Lineman, Waive a Wide Receiver
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Darryl Johnson to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived WR Shae Wyatt.
Johnson (6-6, 253) was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round (225th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Brandon Aiyuk Set To Takeoff in Year 4 and More OTAs Updates | 1st & 10
Drake Jackson Shares Big Offseason Gains and Talks Year 2 Progress
Brandon Aiyuk, Drake Jackson, Isaiah Oliver Talk OTAs Grind
The end of the 2022 campaign was the start of a rigorous offseason grind for San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Drake Jackson, who is looking to make Year 2 in the NFL a breakout season. The second-year pro began training in Santa Clara not long after the 49ers NFC Championship Game loss in preparation for the team's offseason programming that began in mid-April.
