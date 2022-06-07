Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Rookies Recall Draft Day Memories

Jun 07, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Alex Mack Announces Retirement

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that C Alex Mack, a three-time Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro (2013 & 2016-17), seven-time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2014, 2016-19 & 2022) and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 2010s has retired from the National Football League.

"We would like to thank Alex for all that he brought to the 49ers throughout the 2021 season," said General Manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "The center position in the NFL is the heartbeat of an offense and Alex's intellect, consistency, love for the game and professional approach made a lasting impression over the course of his 13 NFL seasons. Congratulations to Alex on a highly decorated NFL career and we wish him nothing but success in his post-playing career."

Remembering Alex Mack's Noteworthy Career By the Numbers

Take a look back at Mack's time in the NFL by the numbers. (All numbers are regular season and playoffs combined.)

1 selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL All-Decade Team (2010's)

2 time team captain (2019, 2020)

2 NFC Championship games played

3 time Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro (2013 & 2016-17)

7 time Pro Bowler (2010, 2013, 2015-18, 2021)

Segunda Semana de OTAs Para Los 49ers

Los San Francisco 49ers están en la segunda semana de las actividades organizadas por el equipo, conocidas como OTAs. Este miércoles primero de junio, la práctica fue abierta para los medios de comunicación. Después del entrenamiento el coordinador defensivo de San Francisco, DeMeco Ryans, habló con la prensa al igual que algunos jugadores. También hay varios detalles interesantes para resaltar de la práctica.

Lee Mas >>>

49ers Sign 2022 Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed each of the team's nine draft picks to four-year deals.

