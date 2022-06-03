Alex Mack Announces Retirement

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that C Alex Mack, a three-time Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro (2013 & 2016-17), seven-time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2014, 2016-19 & 2022) and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 2010s has retired from the National Football League.

"We would like to thank Alex for all that he brought to the 49ers throughout the 2021 season," said General Manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "The center position in the NFL is the heartbeat of an offense and Alex's intellect, consistency, love for the game and professional approach made a lasting impression over the course of his 13 NFL seasons. Congratulations to Alex on a highly decorated NFL career and we wish him nothing but success in his post-playing career."

Mack (6-4, 311) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round (21st overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. A three-time Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro (2013 & 2016-17) and seven-time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2014 & 2016-19 & 2022), he started all 196 career regular season games in which he appeared and eight postseason contests throughout his career with the Cleveland Browns (2009-15), Atlanta Falcons (2016-20) and 49ers (2021).

Mack originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 18, 2021. In his only season with the team, he started all 17 regular season games and three postseason contests and was named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Mack spent the previous five seasons (2016-20) with Atlanta after signing with the Falcons on March 9, 2016. He started all 78 regular season games in which he appeared and five postseason contests with Atlanta. As a rookie in 2009, he started all 16 games and earned All-Rookie honors with Cleveland.