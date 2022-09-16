Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Ready for Sunday's Game

Sep 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 16th.

New and Notable

Wilson Jr. 'It's Time to Go' as the 49ers Running Backs Work Through Injury

The 49ers list of available running backs looks a bit different than it did just a week ago. With Elijah Mitchell now on the Injured Reserve list due to an MCL sprain, it's Jeff Wilson Jr. at the top of the depth chart. Sitting behind him is undrafted rookie free agent Jordan Mason and third-round draft pick Tyrion Davis-Price.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Prepare for Home Opener in Week 2 vs. the Seahawks

View top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
2 / 30

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
3 / 30

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defensive Backs
4 / 30

49ers Defensive Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
5 / 30

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel, Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson, WR Danny Gray
7 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel, Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson, WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
8 / 30

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Malik Turner
10 / 30

WR Malik Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
11 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
12 / 30

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
13 / 30

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
14 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Kary Vincent Jr.
15 / 30

CB Kary Vincent Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
17 / 30

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Willie Snead IV
18 / 30

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
19 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
20 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
21 / 30

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
22 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
23 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Mike McGlinchey
24 / 30

OL Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE Charlie Woerner
25 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
26 / 30

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
27 / 30

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
29 / 30

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
30 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
