Morning Report: 49ers Ready for Sunday's Game

New and Notable

Wilson Jr. 'It's Time to Go' as the 49ers Running Backs Work Through Injury

The 49ers list of available running backs looks a bit different than it did just a week ago. With Elijah Mitchell now on the Injured Reserve list due to an MCL sprain, it's Jeff Wilson Jr. at the top of the depth chart. Sitting behind him is undrafted rookie free agent Jordan Mason and third-round draft pick Tyrion Davis-Price.