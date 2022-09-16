Morning Report: 49ers Ready for Sunday's Game

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 16th.
New and Notable
Wilson Jr. 'It's Time to Go' as the 49ers Running Backs Work Through Injury
The 49ers list of available running backs looks a bit different than it did just a week ago. With Elijah Mitchell now on the Injured Reserve list due to an MCL sprain, it's Jeff Wilson Jr. at the top of the depth chart. Sitting behind him is undrafted rookie free agent Jordan Mason and third-round draft pick Tyrion Davis-Price.
Read More >>>
Say Cheese
View top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to take on the Seattle Seahawks.