Morning Report: 49ers Focus on Quick Turnaround to 'TNF'

Just How Close is Nick Bosa to Making 49ers History?

Before the San Francisco 49ers victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, edge rusher Nick Bosa left last Thursday's practice saying it was his "best practice" yet – a scary sight to see at this point in the season. The edge rusher's success in practice is yielding positive results on gameday – in Sunday's contest, the edge rusher notched his 15th sack of the season. His sack forced a fumble that linebacker Fred Warner snatched up, allowing the 49ers to steamroll their way down the field for a two-score lead.

"Bosa is an amazing player," wide receiver Deebo Samuel said. "Whether you double or triple team him, he's always going to find a way to get to the quarterback. It's just his mindset that he goes out there and plays with."