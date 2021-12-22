Morning Report: 49ers Focus on Quick Turnaround to 'TNF'

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 22.
New and Notable
No Play, All Focus for 49ers in Short Turnaround vs. Titans
Twenty-four hours is the standard allotment of time to enjoy a victory in the NFL – but for the San Francisco 49ers, that was not the case this week.
"(Kyle Shanahan) was pretty blunt with us and said we're not celebrating tonight," fullback Kyle Juszczyk said after the 49ers victory over the Atlanta Falcons. "It's time to get ready for Tennessee and we'll celebrate Thursday night, and hopefully we will have a lot to celebrate after that game."
49ers Unscripted - Ep. 33: Jauan Jennings
San Francisco's wideout discussed the team's mid-season conversations to turn the year around, how Mohamed Sanu Sr. has been a resource in the receiver room, detailed how action movies impact his gameday energy and previewed his return to his home state of Tennessee in Week 16.
Listen to the full episode below or on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | 49ers.com/audio
Just How Close is Nick Bosa to Making 49ers History?
Before the San Francisco 49ers victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, edge rusher Nick Bosa left last Thursday's practice saying it was his "best practice" yet – a scary sight to see at this point in the season. The edge rusher's success in practice is yielding positive results on gameday – in Sunday's contest, the edge rusher notched his 15th sack of the season. His sack forced a fumble that linebacker Fred Warner snatched up, allowing the 49ers to steamroll their way down the field for a two-score lead.
"Bosa is an amazing player," wide receiver Deebo Samuel said. "Whether you double or triple team him, he's always going to find a way to get to the quarterback. It's just his mindset that he goes out there and plays with."
With three games left to play, Bosa is edging closer to former 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith's franchise sack record of 19.5 set in 2012.
In the Community
For the 25th year, 49ers General Manager John Lynch and his family hosted the John Lynch Foundation Christmas Party presented by United Airlines, providing gifts and game tickets to youth from Boys & Girls Club Silicon Valley and a local military family.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
December 5, 1954
Joe Perry became the first NFL player to post back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons after busting loose for 137 yards in a 35-0 trouncing of the Green Bay Packers at Kezar Stadium.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.