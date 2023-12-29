Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for #SFvsWAS

Dec 29, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 29th.

New and Notable

Brock Purdy on Learning from Week 16 and Prepping for Commanders Defense

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy enters the team's Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders a little older and a little wiser. The 49ers sophomore quarterback turned 24 on Wednesday, the official start of San Francisco's game week, and noted that he learned some valuable lessons from his uncharacteristic performance in the team's 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas night.

5 Things to Know: Chase Young

It's been just about two months since the San Francisco 49ers acquired Chase Young in a blockbuster move with the Washington Commanders at the 2023 NFL trade deadline. During Young's seven weeks with the team, the defensive lineman has recorded 2.5 sacks, six tackles (one for loss), three quarterback hits and has helped the 49ers achieve a 5-1 record.

Patrick Willis Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

On Wednesday night, former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis was announced among the 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Willis, in his fifth year of eligibility, is a finalist for the third-consecutive year.

Ways to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders (Week 17)

The San Francisco 49ers head to the East Coast to take on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on New Year's Eve. The Week 17 matchup is set to kick off at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, December 31. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Purdy Expected to be 'Fine' in Week 17; 3 Takeaways Following #BALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are still in control of their own destiny despite a 33-19 Christmas night loss to the Baltimore Ravens. San Francisco (11-4) remains at the top of the NFC standings because of their better conference record than the Detroit Lions (11-4) and owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4). To ensure they retain the No. 1 seed, they'll have to win their final two games of the regular season slate.

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

Top Snaps as 49ers Players Hit the Practice Field for #SFvsWAS

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 18

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ben Bartch, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
2 / 18

OL Ben Bartch, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
3 / 18

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jesse Davis
4 / 18

OL Jesse Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
7 / 18

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Kemon Hall
8 / 18

CB Kemon Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
9 / 18

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jason Verrett, CB Kemon Hall
10 / 18

CB Jason Verrett, CB Kemon Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 18

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
13 / 18

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
14 / 18

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
15 / 18

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
16 / 18

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
17 / 18

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
18 / 18

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful Bring the Christmas Spirit to Levi's® Stadium 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

49ers Faithful
1 / 27

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 27

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 27

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 27

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 27

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 27

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 27

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 27

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 27

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
🎧 Listen In

