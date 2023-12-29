Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for #SFvsWAS

Good Morning Faithful,
Brock Purdy on Learning from Week 16 and Prepping for Commanders Defense
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy enters the team's Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders a little older and a little wiser. The 49ers sophomore quarterback turned 24 on Wednesday, the official start of San Francisco's game week, and noted that he learned some valuable lessons from his uncharacteristic performance in the team's 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas night.
5 Things to Know: Chase Young
It's been just about two months since the San Francisco 49ers acquired Chase Young in a blockbuster move with the Washington Commanders at the 2023 NFL trade deadline. During Young's seven weeks with the team, the defensive lineman has recorded 2.5 sacks, six tackles (one for loss), three quarterback hits and has helped the 49ers achieve a 5-1 record.
Patrick Willis Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024
On Wednesday night, former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis was announced among the 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
Willis, in his fifth year of eligibility, is a finalist for the third-consecutive year.
Ways to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders (Week 17)
The San Francisco 49ers head to the East Coast to take on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on New Year's Eve. The Week 17 matchup is set to kick off at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, December 31. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Purdy Expected to be 'Fine' in Week 17; 3 Takeaways Following #BALvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers are still in control of their own destiny despite a 33-19 Christmas night loss to the Baltimore Ravens. San Francisco (11-4) remains at the top of the NFC standings because of their better conference record than the Detroit Lions (11-4) and owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4). To ensure they retain the No. 1 seed, they'll have to win their final two games of the regular season slate.
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.