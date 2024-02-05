Morning Report: 49ers Players Arrive in Las Vegas 🗞️

New and Notable

Charvarius Ward Talks Super Bowl Experience and Championship Focus

The San Francisco 49ers have three players on their current rosters who have won at least one Super Bowl over the course of their careers - defensive back Logan Ryan (New England Patriots), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Rams) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (Kansas City Chiefs). For Ward, playing on a national stage is no new thing. He's been to a conference championship in each of his six seasons in the league, and including this upcoming trip to the big game, he'll have three Super Bowl trips to his name.