Morning Report: 49ers Players Arrive in Las Vegas 🗞️

Feb 05, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, February 5th.

New and Notable

Charvarius Ward Talks Super Bowl Experience and Championship Focus

The San Francisco 49ers have three players on their current rosters who have won at least one Super Bowl over the course of their careers - defensive back Logan Ryan (New England Patriots), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Rams) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (Kansas City Chiefs). For Ward, playing on a national stage is no new thing. He's been to a conference championship in each of his six seasons in the league, and including this upcoming trip to the big game, he'll have three Super Bowl trips to his name. 

Learn More >>>

Keeping Up with the 49ers: Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Welcome, 49ers Faithful! As the excitement builds towards the grand stage of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, this daily blog is dedicated to keeping you in the loop with all things San Francisco 49ers.

"Keeping Up with the 49ers" will bring you the latest team moves, practice reports, injury updates and insights from player and coach interviews. You can also join the conversation, share your Las Vegas experience and get questions answered by using #DoItForTheBay on X/Twitter. Each day I'll be pulling in questions directly from the Faithful to answer - and there may even be some mystery guests along the way 🤫

Learn More >>>

49ers Announce Fan Events Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Today, the San Francisco 49ers announced a series of events for Faithful fans across the Bay Area and internationally ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers, in conjunction with presenting sponsors, will host watch parties on Sunday, February 11th in San Francisco, Monterrey, MX and Leeds, UK in order to give fans an opportunity to come together and witness the 49ers play in their eighth Super Bowl appearance.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Players Arrive in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers arrive in Las Vegas to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 21

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
3 / 21

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 21

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 21

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
6 / 21

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
7 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
8 / 21

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
9 / 21

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
10 / 21

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
11 / 21

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano
12 / 21

OL Jon Feliciano

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
13 / 21

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
14 / 21

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
15 / 21

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 21

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
17 / 21

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
18 / 21

OL Jaylon Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
19 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
20 / 21

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
21 / 21

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Travel to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Las Vegas to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

T Trent Williams
1 / 27

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
2 / 27

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
3 / 27

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
5 / 27

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
6 / 27

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 27

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Logan Ryan
9 / 27

S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 27

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
11 / 27

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 27

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 27

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
14 / 27

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
15 / 27

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
16 / 27

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
17 / 27

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
18 / 27

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
19 / 27

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
21 / 27

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 27

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
23 / 27

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
24 / 27

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
25 / 27

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
26 / 27

OL Jaylon Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
27 / 27

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Players Begin Super Bowl LVIII Preparations 🏈

View some of the top images from 49ers practice as the team prepares for Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
3 / 22

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
4 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 22

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
7 / 22

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jordan Mason
8 / 22

FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 22

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
10 / 22

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
11 / 22

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Erik Harris
13 / 22

S Erik Harris

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
14 / 22

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
15 / 22

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
16 / 22

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ben Bartch
17 / 22

OL Ben Bartch

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
18 / 22

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
20 / 22

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
21 / 22

LB Randy Gregory

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
22 / 22

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

