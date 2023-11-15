Morning Report: 49ers Move Up NFL Power Rankings Following #SFvsJAX 🗞️

New and Notable

Power Rankings: 49ers Back in the Top 5 Following 34-3 Win Over Jaguars

The San Francisco 49ers got back on track in a big way in Week 10, limiting one of the hottest teams in the AFC to just three points while scoring 30-plus on them. The 49ers 34-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars also keeps them at the top of the division standings as the team makes a run for the NFC crown in the second half.