Morning Report: 49ers Move Up NFL Power Rankings Following #SFvsJAX 🗞️

New and Notable
Power Rankings: 49ers Back in the Top 5 Following 34-3 Win Over Jaguars
The San Francisco 49ers got back on track in a big way in Week 10, limiting one of the hottest teams in the AFC to just three points while scoring 30-plus on them. The 49ers 34-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars also keeps them at the top of the division standings as the team makes a run for the NFC crown in the second half.
Off the Field: Zach Bryan Donates Profits To McCaffrey's Veteran Foundation 🎤
Grammy nominated country star Zach Bryan connected with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to support America's military community through music.
Before Bryan became one of country music's fastest rising stars, he was a member of the U.S. Navy for eight years. Upon the announcement of his highly-anticipated album earlier this summer, Bryan shared that all the profits from his song "El Dorado," will be donated to helping veterans. He partnered with McCaffrey's foundation to help support the community.
Bosa, Purdy and Warner Make Up PFF Week 10 Top Performer Trio
The San Francisco 49ers did away with their three-game losing streak with a dominant 34-3 post-Bye victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team that took the field against the Jaguars ran back all the things that worked in Weeks 1 through 5 from a well-established run game, efficient passing attack, sack-happy defensive line to an interception-hungry secondary. It was a masterclass in complementary football that resulted in 30-plus points scored by the offense and a defensive performance that included five sacks and four takeaways.
📽 What to Watch
