Morning Report: 49ers Likely Without Mohamed Sanu, Tavon Wilson for 'MNF'

Did you know that over the course of a typical game day 25,000+ fans at Levi's® Stadium account for more than 10 TB of data running across the Cisco network? That's equivalent to 22,000 episodes of Game of Thrones or 8.7 million WhatsApp messages. Thanks to Cisco's network, fans can share their experience on social media and venue operators can make real-time, data-driven decisions to keep operations running smoothly throughout Levi's® Stadium.