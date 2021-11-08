Despite Loss, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brandon Aiyuk are Trending Upwards

Fred Warner - 76.9 Overall Grade

Warner led the 49ers defense with 14 total tackles against the Cardinals (six solo, eight assisted).

﻿Nick Bosa - 73.7 Overall Grade

Bosa recorded a team-high four quarterback pressures on Sunday (two hits, two hurries). The edge rusher recorded three run stops, which tied for the most of any edge defender so far in Week 9.

Brandon Aiyuk - 72.7 Overall Grade

Aiyuk finished the contest with season highs in catches (six) and yards (89) while also adding his second touchdown of the season. Three of his catches went for a total of 49 yards when he was lined up in the slot (14 pass routes from the slot, double his previous season high). Despite his lack of targets this season, Aiyuk is tied for seventh among NFL wide receivers with nine contested catches on the season. He also added 34 yards on three punt returns on Sunday.

Through the 49ers first six games of the season, Aiyuk recorded just nine catches on 16 targets for 96 yards and one touchdown. Over San Francisco's last two games, Aiyuk has strung together 10 catches for 134 yards and a score.

Honorable Mentions

Armstead earned an impressive 90.4 pass rush grade on the day. He recorded three quarterback pressures (1.0 sack, two hurries) as well as another sack taken away on a questionable roughing the passer call.