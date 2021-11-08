Despite Loss, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brandon Aiyuk are Trending Upwards

There are no moral victories in football, especially coming off of the San Francisco 49ers disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. Despite San Francisco's struggles, several members of the 49ers are coming off of notable performances. Here are several players who stood out according to Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus:
Trent Williams - 83.9 Overall Grade
Williams, once again, earned the top grade on San Francisco's offense, including a 92.1 run blocking grade. His 96.1 overall grade through Week 9 is the best among all NFL offensive linemen through the first half of the season.
George Kittle - 83.1 Overall Grade
In his first return since being placed on Injured Reserve in Week 4, Kittle posted 101 yards on six receptions and a touchdown, his first score of the season. Kittle notched his first 100-yard receiving game since Week 6 of 2020 against the Los Angeles Rams (109 yards).
Jimmy Garoppolo - 79.6 Overall Grade
Garoppolo had one of his better outings of the season, completing 28-of-40 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, his second-straight 300-passing yard game. The quarterback was 9-of-11 for 154 yards and a touchdown when blitzed, for an impressive 149.1 passer rating. Garoppolo's 83.8 overall grade over the last two weeks is the highest among any quarterback in the NFL over that span.
Fred Warner - 76.9 Overall Grade
Warner led the 49ers defense with 14 total tackles against the Cardinals (six solo, eight assisted).
Nick Bosa - 73.7 Overall Grade
Bosa recorded a team-high four quarterback pressures on Sunday (two hits, two hurries). The edge rusher recorded three run stops, which tied for the most of any edge defender so far in Week 9.
Brandon Aiyuk - 72.7 Overall Grade
Aiyuk finished the contest with season highs in catches (six) and yards (89) while also adding his second touchdown of the season. Three of his catches went for a total of 49 yards when he was lined up in the slot (14 pass routes from the slot, double his previous season high). Despite his lack of targets this season, Aiyuk is tied for seventh among NFL wide receivers with nine contested catches on the season. He also added 34 yards on three punt returns on Sunday.
Through the 49ers first six games of the season, Aiyuk recorded just nine catches on 16 targets for 96 yards and one touchdown. Over San Francisco's last two games, Aiyuk has strung together 10 catches for 134 yards and a score.
Honorable Mentions
Armstead earned an impressive 90.4 pass rush grade on the day. He recorded three quarterback pressures (1.0 sack, two hurries) as well as another sack taken away on a questionable roughing the passer call.
Key tallied three quarterback pressures (1.0 sack, one hit, one hurry) in just 11 pass rushes for a notable 72.4 pass rush grade.