Updates on OBJ, Mike McGlinchey, Jalen Hurd and Others from Kyle Shanahan

The biggest news coming off of the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals was former first-round tackle Mike McGlinchey﻿'s injury status.

McGlinchey suffered a quad injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game and it was reported San Francisco's right tackle would miss the remainder of the season. Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media on Monday, confirming the news that McGlinchey sustained a quad tear and will undergo season-ending surgery.

"I thought Mike was doing a hell of a job coming off his last year," Shanahan said. "We saw some really good things from Mike his first two years. I think he knows, and we all know, he had a setback in his third season last year and struggled at times. He's put in the work in the offseason. I thought he's had a much better year getting back to playing more how he did in his second year. And it was unfortunate that he has been getting better each week and having a good year and playing like the right tackle we needed him to play like. I think he was going to continue to get better as the year went on. Unfortunately, he had that injury and he'll heal up and hopefully this will make him better for next year."

Rookie Jaylon Moore﻿, Tom Compton﻿ and current right guard Daniel Brunskill are the likely candidates to take over McGlinchey's spot. The team plans to make a decision on the right tackle position later this week heading into Monday night's contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Also coming out of Sunday's game, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. (knee sprain) and safety Tavon Wilson (foot) are expected to miss some time. Per Shanahan, the two will continue to undergo testing to learn of the extent of their injuries. Wilson is likely an Injured Reserve candidate.

Additionally, cornerbacks Josh Norman (ribs) and Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle) will be limited this week.

As for players waiting to return from Injured Reserve, decisions on ﻿Dee Ford﻿ (back) have yet to be determined. The team will evaluate how the edge rusher has progressed with his lingering back issues when his short-term IR window opens in Week 12.

Defensive back Tarvarius Moore﻿, who suffered an Achilles injury in the 49ers final minicamp practice of the summer back in June, has an "outside chance" of returning to the field in December. With Wilson an IR candidate, the 49ers are already without Jaquiski Tartt (knee) and Jimmie Ward (quad) in a relatively thin position group.

After much anticipation surrounding San Francisco's former third-round pick, Shanahan revealed it's unlikely wide receiver Jalen Hurd will make his long-awaited NFL debut in 2021. Hurd has missed each of his first three seasons in the NFL due to various injuries and has yet to appear in an NFL game. The receiver was dealing with knee injuries in the second half of training camp, forcing Hurd to open the season on IR.

Finally, following the flurry of news over the weekend of the Cleveland Browns release of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 49ers fans will have to temper their expectations of landing the star player.

Under the terms of the wideout's deal with the Browns, any team that claims him through the waiver wire will have to pay out approximately $7.25 million of salary owed over the rest of 2021. Per Shanahan, due to financial reasons, the 49ers will not be placing a claim on the receiver.