Morning Report: 49ers Head to Super Bowl Opening Night 🗞️

Feb 06, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, February 6th.

New and Notable

Keeping Up with the 49ers: Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Welcome, 49ers Faithful! As the excitement builds towards the grand stage of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, this daily blog is dedicated to keeping you in the loop with all things San Francisco 49ers.

"Keeping Up with the 49ers" will bring you the latest team moves, practice reports, injury updates and insights from player and coach interviews. You can also join the conversation, share your Las Vegas experience and get questions answered by using #DoItForTheBay on X/Twitter. Each day I'll be pulling in questions directly from the Faithful to answer - and there may even be some mystery guests along the way 🤫

Charvarius Ward Talks Super Bowl Experience and Championship Focus

The San Francisco 49ers have three players on their current rosters who have won at least one Super Bowl over the course of their careers - defensive back Logan Ryan (New England Patriots), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Rams) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (Kansas City Chiefs). For Ward, playing on a national stage is no new thing. He's been to a conference championship in each of his six seasons in the league, and including this upcoming trip to the big game, he'll have three Super Bowl trips to his name.

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Opening Night Ceremony for Super Bowl LVIII

Check out some of the top photos of the 49ers Opening Night Ceremony for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

QB Brock Purdy, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
1 / 35

QB Brock Purdy, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Ben Warden/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
2 / 35

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Kansas City Chiefs DL Chris Jones, QB Brock Purdy, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
5 / 35

LB Fred Warner, Kansas City Chiefs DL Chris Jones, QB Brock Purdy, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
6 / 35

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco
7 / 35

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, T Trent Williams
8 / 35

LB Fred Warner, T Trent Williams

Ben Warden/49ers
Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, TE George Kittle
9 / 35

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
10 / 35

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Kansas City Chiefs DL Chris Jones
11 / 35

LB Fred Warner, Kansas City Chiefs DL Chris Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Kansas City Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu
12 / 35

QB Brock Purdy, Kansas City Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu

Austin Ginn/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
13 / 35

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
14 / 35

DL T.Y. McGill

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Kalia Davis
16 / 35

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Kalia Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
17 / 35

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
18 / 35

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
19 / 35

WR Danny Gray, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, T Trent Williams
20 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel, T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
21 / 35

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 35

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
23 / 35

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, S George Odum
25 / 35

LB Dre Greenlaw, S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
26 / 35

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
27 / 35

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
28 / 35

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
30 / 35

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Chase Young
31 / 35

DL Chase Young

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
32 / 35

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
33 / 35

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw, DL Kalia Davis, DL Javon Hargrave, DL Alex Barrett
34 / 35

DT Javon Kinlaw, DL Kalia Davis, DL Javon Hargrave, DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
35 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas ✨

Check out some of the top photos around Las Vegas as the 49ers arrived to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
1 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
2 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
3 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
4 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
5 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
6 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
7 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
8 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
9 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
10 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
11 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
12 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
13 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
14 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
15 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
16 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
17 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
18 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
19 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas
20 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers Take Over Las Vegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Players Arrive in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers arrive in Las Vegas to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 21

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
3 / 21

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 21

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 21

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
6 / 21

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
7 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
8 / 21

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
9 / 21

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
10 / 21

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
11 / 21

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano
12 / 21

OL Jon Feliciano

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
13 / 21

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
14 / 21

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
15 / 21

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 21

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
17 / 21

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
18 / 21

OL Jaylon Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
19 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
20 / 21

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
21 / 21

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Travel to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Las Vegas to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

T Trent Williams
1 / 27

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
2 / 27

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
3 / 27

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
5 / 27

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
6 / 27

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 27

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Logan Ryan
9 / 27

S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 27

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
11 / 27

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 27

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 27

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
14 / 27

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
15 / 27

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
16 / 27

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
17 / 27

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
18 / 27

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
19 / 27

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
21 / 27

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 27

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
23 / 27

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
24 / 27

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
25 / 27

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
26 / 27

OL Jaylon Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
27 / 27

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
