Morning Report: 49ers Head to Super Bowl Opening Night 🗞️

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, February 6th.
New and Notable
Keeping Up with the 49ers: Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas
Welcome, 49ers Faithful! As the excitement builds towards the grand stage of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, this daily blog is dedicated to keeping you in the loop with all things San Francisco 49ers.
"Keeping Up with the 49ers" will bring you the latest team moves, practice reports, injury updates and insights from player and coach interviews.
Charvarius Ward Talks Super Bowl Experience and Championship Focus
The San Francisco 49ers have three players on their current rosters who have won at least one Super Bowl over the course of their careers - defensive back Logan Ryan (New England Patriots), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Rams) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (Kansas City Chiefs). For Ward, playing on a national stage is no new thing. He's been to a conference championship in each of his six seasons in the league, and including this upcoming trip to the big game, he'll have three Super Bowl trips to his name.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Check out some of the top photos of the 49ers Opening Night Ceremony for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Check out some of the top photos around Las Vegas as the 49ers arrived to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers arrive in Las Vegas to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Las Vegas to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.