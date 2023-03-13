Morning Report: 49ers Full List of NFL Draft Picks

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, March 13th.
New and Notable
Update on 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery with renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister this morning. Dr. Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy's right elbow. Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months.
Learn More >>>
Full List of the San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks
On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers officially received a league-high seven compensatory picks, giving the team a total of 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFC West Roundup: Seahawks Offseason Hires, Draft Strategy and Division Updates
Seattle Seahawks senior team reporter John Boyle joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to discuss offseason moves, coaching vacancies, 2023 NFL Scouting Combine news and NFC West updates.
Read More >>>
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of 49ers photographer Hayley Hom's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.