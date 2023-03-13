Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Full List of NFL Draft Picks

Mar 13, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, March 13th.

New and Notable

Update on 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery with renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister this morning. Dr. Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy's right elbow. Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months.

Learn More >>>

Full List of the San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks

On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers officially received a league-high seven compensatory picks, giving the team a total of 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here is a full list of the 49ers 2023 NFL Draft picks >>>

NFC West Roundup: Seahawks Offseason Hires, Draft Strategy and Division Updates

Seattle Seahawks senior team reporter John Boyle joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to discuss offseason moves, coaching vacancies, 2023 NFL Scouting Combine news and NFC West updates.

Read More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers 2022 Photographer Spotlight: Hayley Hom

Look back at some of 49ers photographer Hayley Hom's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.

WR Jauan Jennings
1 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa
2 / 53

TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel

Hayley Hom/49ers
DT T.Y. McGill
6 / 53

DT T.Y. McGill

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
7 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 53

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa
9 / 53

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
10 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, T Trent Williams
11 / 53

DL Nick Bosa, T Trent Williams

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
12 / 53

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
13 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
14 / 53

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
15 / 53

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
16 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
17 / 53

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
19 / 53

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
21 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Dre Greenlaw
22 / 53

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Samuel Womack III, OL Spencer Burford
23 / 53

WR Samuel Womack III, OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
24 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
25 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
26 / 53

OL Colton McKivitz

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
27 / 53

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
28 / 53

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
29 / 53

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw
30 / 53

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
31 / 53

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
32 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
33 / 53

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
34 / 53

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
35 / 53

OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
36 / 53

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
37 / 53

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
38 / 53

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
39 / 53

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
40 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
41 / 53

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
T Trent Williams
42 / 53

T Trent Williams

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy
43 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
44 / 53

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
45 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
46 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Elijah Mitchell, RB Christian McCaffrey
47 / 53

WR Elijah Mitchell, RB Christian McCaffrey

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
48 / 53

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
49 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Hayley Hom/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
50 / 53

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
51 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
52 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Jordan Mason, DL Nick Bosa
53 / 53

WR Jordan Mason, DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
Listen In

