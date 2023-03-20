Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Enter Week 2 of Free Agency

Mar 20, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, March 20th.

New and Notable

Stats and Facts: Jimmy Garoppolo's Six Seasons with the San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers has come to an end following his sixth season with the team and a one-year restructured deal for 2022. Garoppolo has signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, helping fill the quarterback vacancies left by signal callers Derek Carr and Jarrett Stidham.

Stats and Facts: Jimmie Ward Closes Out Nine Seasons with the 49ers

Defensive back Jimmie Ward, the longest-tenured San Francisco 49ers player on the roster last season, will continue his playing career with the Houston Texans. After spending the past nine seasons with the red and gold, he will be rejoining former 49ers defensive coordinator and recently hired Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans in the AFC South. Ward is coming off an incredibly productive season with San Francisco despite dealing with a couple injuries over the course of 2022. He was positioned primarily as a nickelback and closed out the regular season slate with 50 total tackles, a career-high three interceptions, and five passes defended.

5 Things to Know: Javon Hargrave

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal.

Social Media Reacts to 49ers Free Agency Moves

Within the first week of NFL free agency, the San Francisco 49ers have welcomed four new players to the team.

On Thursday, the 49ers signed defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Clelin Ferrell to bolster the defensive front, Sam Darnold to round out its quarterback room and Isaiah Oliver to add depth at cornerback.

49ers Re-Sign Defensive Lineman T.Y. McGill

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed DL T.Y. McGill to a one-year deal.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Jimmy Garoppolo's Best Moments in Red and Gold

Look back at some of the best moments from Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the 49ers.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE Ross Dwelley, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Former 49ers Tight End Garrett Celek
TE Ross Dwelley, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Former 49ers Tight End Garrett Celek

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Deebo Samuel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
WR Deebo Samuel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Former 49ers Left Tackle Joe Staley
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Former 49ers Left Tackle Joe Staley

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

General Manager John Lynch, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
General Manager John Lynch, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Former 49ers Left Tackle Joe Staley
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Former 49ers Left Tackle Joe Staley

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

General Manager John Lynch, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
General Manager John Lynch, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Former 49ers Cornerback Richard Sherman
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Former 49ers Cornerback Richard Sherman

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Trey Lance
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Trey Lance

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle, RB Raheem Mostert, Former 49ers Cornerback Richard Sherman
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle, RB Raheem Mostert, Former 49ers Cornerback Richard Sherman

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

General Manager John Lynch, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
General Manager John Lynch, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Former 49ers Cornerback Richard Sherman
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Former 49ers Cornerback Richard Sherman

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

T Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
T Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Co-Chairman Dr. John York
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Co-Chairman Dr. John York

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Trey Lance
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Trey Lance

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

C Alex Mack, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
C Alex Mack, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Jauan Jennings, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR Trent Sherfield, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Jauan Jennings, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR Trent Sherfield, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

General Manager John Lynch, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, LB Fred Warner
General Manager John Lynch, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, LB Fred Warner

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

T Trent Williams, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
T Trent Williams, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Deebo Samuel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
WR Deebo Samuel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers OL Mike Person, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Former 49ers WR Pierre Garçon
Former 49ers OL Mike Person, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Former 49ers WR Pierre Garçon

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Brandon Aiyuk
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Brandon Aiyuk

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

General Manager John Lynch, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
General Manager John Lynch, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, C Alex Mack
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, C Alex Mack

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Brandon Aiyuk
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Brandon Aiyuk

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmie Ward's Best Moments in Red and Gold

Look back at some of the best moments from Jimmie Ward's time with the 49ers.

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward, TE George Kittle
DB Jimmie Ward, TE George Kittle

DB Jimmie Ward, DL Nick Bosa
DB Jimmie Ward, DL Nick Bosa

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward, TE George Kittle
DB Jimmie Ward, TE George Kittle

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga
DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

QB Trey Lance, DB Jimmie Ward
QB Trey Lance, DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward, DL Nick Bosa
DB Jimmie Ward, DL Nick Bosa

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

CB Dontae Johnson, DB Jimmie Ward
CB Dontae Johnson, DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward and CB Richard Sherman
DB Jimmie Ward and CB Richard Sherman

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

Welcome to The Bay: 49ers Sign 2023 Free Agents

Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.

DL Javon Hargrave
DL Javon Hargrave

DL Javon Hargrave
DL Javon Hargrave

DL Javon Hargrave
DL Javon Hargrave

QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

QB Sam Darnold, RB Christian McCaffrey
QB Sam Darnold, RB Christian McCaffrey

DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Clelin Ferrell

DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Clelin Ferrell

DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Clelin Ferrell

CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Isaiah Oliver

CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Isaiah Oliver

CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Isaiah Oliver

49ers 2023 Free Agents Arrive at Team Headquarters

Go behind the scenes as San Francisco's newest players signed their contracts, met with the media and toured the team facility.

General Manager John Lynch, DL Javon Hargrave, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Sam Darnold, DL Clelin Ferrell
General Manager John Lynch, DL Javon Hargrave, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Sam Darnold, DL Clelin Ferrell

DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, DL Clelin Ferrell

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave
LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave

CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Isaiah Oliver

DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Clelin Ferrell

DL Clelin Ferrell, WR Deebo Samuel, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold
DL Clelin Ferrell, WR Deebo Samuel, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold

DL Javon Hargrave
DL Javon Hargrave

DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold
DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold

DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, 49ers CEO Jed York
DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, 49ers CEO Jed York

CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Isaiah Oliver

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold
LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold

QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold
DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold

DL Javon Hargrave
DL Javon Hargrave

QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Clelin Ferrell

DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, DL Clelin Ferrell

