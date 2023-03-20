Morning Report: 49ers Enter Week 2 of Free Agency

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Stats and Facts: Jimmy Garoppolo's Six Seasons with the San Francisco 49ers
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers has come to an end following his sixth season with the team and a one-year restructured deal for 2022. Garoppolo has signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, helping fill the quarterback vacancies left by signal callers Derek Carr and Jarrett Stidham.
Stats and Facts: Jimmie Ward Closes Out Nine Seasons with the 49ers
Defensive back Jimmie Ward, the longest-tenured San Francisco 49ers player on the roster last season, will continue his playing career with the Houston Texans. After spending the past nine seasons with the red and gold, he will be rejoining former 49ers defensive coordinator and recently hired Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans in the AFC South. Ward is coming off an incredibly productive season with San Francisco despite dealing with a couple injuries over the course of 2022. He was positioned primarily as a nickelback and closed out the regular season slate with 50 total tackles, a career-high three interceptions, and five passes defended.
5 Things to Know: Javon Hargrave
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal.
Social Media Reacts to 49ers Free Agency Moves
Within the first week of NFL free agency, the San Francisco 49ers have welcomed four new players to the team.
On Thursday, the 49ers signed defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Clelin Ferrell to bolster the defensive front, Sam Darnold to round out its quarterback room and Isaiah Oliver to add depth at cornerback.
49ers Re-Sign Defensive Lineman T.Y. McGill
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed DL T.Y. McGill to a one-year deal.
