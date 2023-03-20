Morning Report: 49ers Enter Week 2 of Free Agency

Stats and Facts: Jimmie Ward Closes Out Nine Seasons with the 49ers

Defensive back Jimmie Ward, the longest-tenured San Francisco 49ers player on the roster last season, will continue his playing career with the Houston Texans. After spending the past nine seasons with the red and gold, he will be rejoining former 49ers defensive coordinator and recently hired Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans in the AFC South. Ward is coming off an incredibly productive season with San Francisco despite dealing with a couple injuries over the course of 2022. He was positioned primarily as a nickelback and closed out the regular season slate with 50 total tackles, a career-high three interceptions, and five passes defended.