49ers Re-Sign Defensive Lineman T.Y. McGill

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed DL T.Y. McGill to a one-year deal.

McGill (6-0, 295) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks on May 15, 2015. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts (2015-2016), Cleveland Browns (2017), Philadelphia Eagles (2018, 2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2018-19), Minnesota Vikings (2021) and 49ers (2022), he has appeared in 55 games and registered 43 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He has also has appeared in four postseason contests where he has tallied three tackles.

In 2022, McGill signed to the team's practice squad on October 29, 2022 and spent the remainder of the season between the practice squad and active roster, appearing in nine games and registering eight tackles. McGill also appeared in all three postseason games where he added two tackles.