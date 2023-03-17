Stats and Facts: Jimmy Garoppolo's Six Seasons with the San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers has come to an end following his sixth season with the team and a one-year restructured deal for 2022. Garoppolo has signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, helping fill the quarterback vacancies left by signal callers Derek Carr and Jarrett Stidham.
Garoppolo came to San Francisco at the tail end of the 2017 season via a trade with the New England Patriots and immediately made an impact, putting together a five game win streak to close out the year. Over the course of his six seasons with the red and gold, he led the team to a Super Bowl LIV appearance, played a pivotal role in three trips to the NFC Championship Game and heads to the Raiders as one of seven quarterbacks with a .700 win percentage or better since the NFL merger (minimum 50 starts), according to CBS Sports.
"What I know is that we won a lot of football games with Jimmy," general manager John Lynch said at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. "We admire his toughness and the teammate that he was... We leave with nothing but fond memories of Jimmy, and Jimmy is going to go play good football for someone."
2022 Season Highlights
- Garoppolo took over the offense in Week 2 following a season-ending ankle injury to quarterback Trey Lance, and the team went 8-3 in his 11 appearances (10 starts).
- The veteran quarterback completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2022.
- Garoppolo closed out the year with a 103 passer rating, the highest mark of his six-season career with San Francisco.
- Garoppolo completed 29-of-41 pass attempts for 296 yards and touchdown versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, making him seventh all time in passing yards and passing touchdowns in franchise history.
- He completed 21-of-25 attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns for a 132.5 passer rating against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Garoppolo's 84 percent completion rate marked the fifth highest in a single game in 49ers history (minimum of 20 attempts).
San Francisco 49ers Notes
- Garoppolo went 38-17 as a starter for San Francisco and won four of his six playoff contests with the team that including an appearance in Super Bowl LIV in 2019.
- The ninth-year pro owns the highest career completion percentage in franchise history (67.6 percent) edging past 49ers legend Steve Young (65.8 percent).
- Garoppolo is second all time on the 49ers list of highest career quarterback rating (99.2), landing one spot behind Young (101.4).
- His 8.3 career average yards per attempt as a 49er signal caller ranks first in franchise history (minimum 500 attempts).
- Garoppolo is the fastest quarterback to 10,000 passing yards in franchise history, reaching the benchmark in 43 games.
- His 1,542 passing yards in his first five starts ranks No. 1 all time amongst 49ers quarterbacks in that span.
The League at Large
- Garoppolo is in a four-way tie for third-most quarterback wins (20) through 25 starts in the Super Bowl era. He trails Ben Roethlisberger with the Pittsburgh Steelers (22) and Dan Marino with the Miami Dolphins (21).
- He is No. 4 all time in most passing yards in his first five starts with a team (1,542) since the NFL merger.
- According to Elias Sports Bureau, Garoppolo is one of five quarterbacks to win their first seven NFL starts since 1970.
- His 2,038 passing yards through his first seven NFL starts ranks fifth among all quarterbacks since the NFL merger.