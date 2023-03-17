Stats and Facts: Jimmy Garoppolo's Six Seasons with the San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers has come to an end following his sixth season with the team and a one-year restructured deal for 2022. Garoppolo has signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, helping fill the quarterback vacancies left by signal callers Derek Carr and Jarrett Stidham.

Garoppolo came to San Francisco at the tail end of the 2017 season via a trade with the New England Patriots and immediately made an impact, putting together a five game win streak to close out the year. Over the course of his six seasons with the red and gold, he led the team to a Super Bowl LIV appearance, played a pivotal role in three trips to the NFC Championship Game and heads to the Raiders as one of seven quarterbacks with a .700 win percentage or better since the NFL merger (minimum 50 starts), according to CBS Sports.