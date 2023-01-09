Morning Report: 49ers Clinch No. 2 Seed in Regular Season Finale

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers Clinch the No. 2 Seed in the NFC; 8 Takeaways from #AZvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers solidified their playoff position with their ten-straight win, locking up the No. 2 seed with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the regular season finale. The team will play the No. 7 at home next week, however, who they will face during Super Wild Card Weekend is still up in the air. A win by Seattle Seahawks over the Rams means that there are two opponents left in play as of Sunday afternoon - the Green Bay Packers or the Seahawks.
What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following #AZvsSF
Head coach Kyle Shanahan on running back Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Deebo Samuel returning for the Week 18 contest
"It's very important. I think we've done a good job without them, but I mean, those are two of our best players. They were healthy this week so we wanted to get them in just to get them back into it. Mainly to help us win, but also for them, to knock off some rust and play again. I think it went really well for both of them."
49ers Set to Take on the Seattle Seahawks for Wild Card Weekend
With the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 victory over theArizona Cardinals, the 49ers have clinched the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and the full NFC picture has finally taken shape at the close of "Sunday Night Football." With their seeding, the team has earned home-field advantage and will return to Levi's® Stadium for the first round of the postseason.
