Morning Report: 49ers Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 26th.
New and Notable
Talanoa Hufanga, Keith Ismael Highlight Importance of AAPI Representation in NFL
Some of the most iconic Asian American and Pacific Islander players in the NFL have built a legacy with the San Francisco 49ers. Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inductees Mike Iupati, Jesse Sapolu, Russ Francis, Riki Ellison and Manu Tuiasosopo are just a few names of pro AAPI players that have worn the red and gold. Since the 49ers were founded in 1946, the team has endowed a rich history of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in the NFL.
QB Trey Lance: 'I'm Having Fun Playing Football Again' Post-Injury
The San Francisco 49ers opened up their series of organized team activities with three healthy quarterbacks in tow - Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen - and the expectation that the fourth, second-year pro Brock Purdy, would rejoin the others in some capacity next week as he begins a throwing program. Throughout the course of the 2022 campaign, Lance and Purdy, who each had their stint as San Francisco's starters, suffered season-ending injuries that required surgical repair.
49ers Land a Spot in the NFL's Top 10 Most Complete Teams List
The San Francisco 49ers have entered the final phase of their offseason programming, and the team is doing so with a revamped roster that is garnering praise from the league at large. Taking things into account such as talent, roster depth and fewest remaining question marks, NFL.com's Eric Edholm put together a short list of the 10 most complete teams heading into the 2023 season, and the 49ers made the cut. San Francisco is tabbed at No. 3 behind the top-ranked Philadelphia Eagles and the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Kyle Shanahan Reveals Next Steps for Purdy and Lance Progress | 1st & 10
Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players, and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
The 49ers AAPI Professional Exchange invited staff to enjoy boba drinks from Kiss My Boba, a Tongan/Polynesian, family-owned boba shop from San Bruno.
Go behind the scenes at the 49ers Gold Rush auditions