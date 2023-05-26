Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

May 26, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 26th.

New and Notable

Talanoa Hufanga, Keith Ismael Highlight Importance of AAPI Representation in NFL

Some of the most iconic Asian American and Pacific Islander players in the NFL have built a legacy with the San Francisco 49ers. Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inductees Mike Iupati, Jesse Sapolu, Russ Francis, Riki Ellison and Manu Tuiasosopo are just a few names of pro AAPI players that have worn the red and gold. Since the 49ers were founded in 1946, the team has endowed a rich history of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in the NFL.

QB Trey Lance: 'I'm Having Fun Playing Football Again' Post-Injury

The San Francisco 49ers opened up their series of organized team activities with three healthy quarterbacks in tow - Trey LanceSam Darnold and Brandon Allen - and the expectation that the fourth, second-year pro Brock Purdy, would rejoin the others in some capacity next week as he begins a throwing program. Throughout the course of the 2022 campaign, Lance and Purdy, who each had their stint as San Francisco's starters, suffered season-ending injuries that required surgical repair.

49ers Land a Spot in the NFL's Top 10 Most Complete Teams List

The San Francisco 49ers have entered the final phase of their offseason programming, and the team is doing so with a revamped roster that is garnering praise from the league at large. Taking things into account such as talent, roster depth and fewest remaining question marks, NFL.com's Eric Edholm put together a short list of the 10 most complete teams heading into the 2023 season, and the 49ers made the cut. San Francisco is tabbed at No. 3 behind the top-ranked Philadelphia Eagles and the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Kyle Shanahan Reveals Next Steps for Purdy and Lance Progress | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players, and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Say Cheese

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

The 49ers AAPI Professional Exchange invited staff to enjoy boba drinks from Kiss My Boba, a Tongan/Polynesian, family-owned boba shop from San Bruno.

S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

49ers Gold Rush 2023 Auditions

Go behind the scenes at the 49ers Gold Rush auditions

Della
Della

Elayna
Elayna

Grace
Grace

Katelyn
Katelyn

Haley
Haley

Kayla
Kayla

Kaylie
Kaylie

Madison
Madison

Hayley
Hayley

Daniela
Daniela

Talia
Talia

Marissa
Marissa

Tiffany
Tiffany

Samantha
Samantha

Rachel R
Rachel R

Jackie
Jackie

Kaitlin
Kaitlin

Jonathan
Jonathan

Daniela
Daniela

Hayley
Hayley

Madison
Madison

Katelyn
Katelyn

Talia
Talia

Alexa
Alexa

Marissa
Marissa

Samantha
Samantha

Rachel F
Rachel F

Tiffany
Tiffany

Jonathan
Jonathan

Hana
Hana

Hayley
Hayley

Grace
Grace

Anika
Anika

Madison
Madison

Mariah
Mariah

Maddy
Maddy

Lee
Lee

Della
Della

Daniela
Daniela

Kelly
Kelly

