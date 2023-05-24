Kyle Shanahan Reveals Next Steps for Purdy and Lance Progress | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or where ever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:33 - Biggest takeaways from Tuesday's practice
- 4:08 - How quarterback Trey Lance's performance has developed
- 5:11 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Lance's progression
- 6:00 - How quarterback Sam Darnold has adapted to the team
- 7:20 - Shanahan on Darnold's demeanor and reputation
- 8:05 - Latest update on quarterback Brock Purdy's rehab process
- 9:14 - Shanahan on when Purdy is expected to be ready for game action
- 9:30 - How Purdy is participating in the team's OTAs without the ability to throw passes
After listening, don't forget to leave a rating and turn on post notifications so you don't miss any of the latest 49ers news.