Morning Report:  49ers Begin Preparations for #SFvsSEA

New and Notable
Shanahan, 49ers Gear Up for Seahawks and the 'Hostile' Environment of Lumen Field
The San Francisco 49ers typically aren't in the building on Tuesdays, but with the short turnaround in Week 15, there is no time to waste. The team will head to the Pacific Northwest later today ahead of their "Thursday Night Football" game versus the second place team in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, the priority this week is rest and recovery as several players work through injuries, and as a result, the team won't be doing anything full speed until gameday.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Reach a New High, Claim Spot in Top Three
The San Francisco 49ers have yet to reach their peak, but they are well on their way to the top, setting in at No. 2 in the latest set of NFL power rankings for Week 15.
Through injuries and adversity, this 2022 edition of the 49ers continues to find ways to win. Their latest victory was an impressive 35-7 route of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center. The win was San Francisco's sixth-straight and a historic one at that. Purdy became the first quarterback to make his first-career start against Brady and come away with a win, and DeMeco Ryans' unit became the the first No. 1 total and scoring defense to ever defeat Brady after Week 5 of the season. Another complete team win and loss by the Seattle Seahawks to the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, further solidified the 49ers as the NFC West leaders with a 9-4 record on the year.
49ers Sign DL to the Practice Squad; Place CB Johnson on Practice Squad IR
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed DL Mike Dwumfour to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team has placed CB Dontae Johnson on the practice squad Injured Reserve list.
Dwumfour (6-1, 296) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2021. Dwumfour was waived by the Jets on August 26, 2021 and later signed to the Houston Texans practice squad on October 13, 2021. In two seasons (2021-22) with Houston, Dwumfour appeared in 10 games (one start) and registered 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks before being waived on December 7, 2022.
Say Cheese
View some of the top images from the San Francisco 49ers practice in Levi's® Stadium as the team prepares for their Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Levi's® and Fred Warner partnered to host a shopping event with single mothers from WANDA Silicon Valley this holiday season.
View the best photos from the 49ers Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Check out some of the players' best fits from the team's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.