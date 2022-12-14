Morning Report:  49ers Begin Preparations for #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to reach their peak, but they are well on their way to the top, setting in at No. 2 in the latest set of NFL power rankings for Week 15.

Through injuries and adversity, this 2022 edition of the 49ers continues to find ways to win. Their latest victory was an impressive 35-7 route of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center. The win was San Francisco's sixth-straight and a historic one at that. Purdy became the first quarterback to make his first-career start against Brady and come away with a win, and DeMeco Ryans' unit became the the first No. 1 total and scoring defense to ever defeat Brady after Week 5 of the season. Another complete team win and loss by the Seattle Seahawks to the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, further solidified the 49ers as the NFC West leaders with a 9-4 record on the year.