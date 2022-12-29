Morning Report: 49ers Begin Preparations for #SFvsLV

Nick Bosa Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Nick Bosa is closing out the 2022 calendar year on a high note, earning another nod from the league in the home stretch of the regular season. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the 49ers defensive lineman has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant display against the Washington Commanders. This is the second time this month Bosa has won the league-wide, weekly award and comes just a week after his third Pro Bowl selection.