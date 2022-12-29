Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Begin Preparations for #SFvsLV

Dec 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, December 29th.

New and Notable

49ers Prepare for New Look Raiders Team in Week 17; Bosa, Samuel Practice Updates

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their week of practice with some news from their upcoming opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 17, the silver and black are making a switch at the quarterback position, benching veteran Derek Carr and announcing Jarrett Stidham as the starter for Sunday's contest. The third-year quarterback has made one appearance for Las Vegas this season, completing 8-of-13 passes for 72 yards in a 24-0 victory by the New Orleans Saints in late October. In his first-career start, Stidham will go head-to-head with the league's top-ranked defense.

Read More >>>

Get to Know: George Kittle

George Kittle, a five-year team captain, is in his sixth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2017. The former fifth-round pick has appeared in 67 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 4,558 total scrimmage yards, 4,489 yards on 335 receptions and 20 touchdowns.

Read More >>>

Nick Bosa Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Nick Bosa is closing out the 2022 calendar year on a high note, earning another nod from the league in the home stretch of the regular season. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the 49ers defensive lineman has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant display against the Washington Commanders. This is the second time this month Bosa has won the league-wide, weekly award and comes just a week after his third Pro Bowl selection.

Read More >>>

Gipson Sr., Hufanga Talk Career-Firsts, Fast Friendship and More

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Safeties Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Talanoa Hufanga joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about their 2022 seasons with San Francisco and discuss their off-the-field interests.

Read More >>>

What to Watch

Press Pass

In the Community

Say Cheese

49ers Faithful Bring the Noise on Christmas Eve at Levi's® Stadium

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 16 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.

49ers Faithful
1 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 42

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 42

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 42

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 42

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
28 / 42

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
29 / 42

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
30 / 42

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 42

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
32 / 42

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
33 / 42

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
34 / 42

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 42

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
36 / 42

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
37 / 42

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
38 / 42

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
39 / 42

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
40 / 42

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
41 / 42

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
42 / 42

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha’s Kitchen 

This holiday season, 49ers staff assembled over 480 to-go boxes of hot dinner meals to distribute to underserved communities in San Jose.

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
1 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
2 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
3 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
4 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
5 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
6 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
7 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
8 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
9 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
10 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
11 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
12 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
13 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
14 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
15 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
16 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
17 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
18 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
19 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
20 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
21 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen
22 / 22

49ers Staff Fight Food Insecurity with Martha's Kitchen

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

The John Lynch Foundation hosted a Christmas party presented by United Airlines for the Boys & Girls Club of Silicon Valley and local military families at Levi's® Stadium for a holiday brunch with Santa Claus.

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
1 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
2 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
3 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Linda Lynch
4 / 45

Linda Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
5 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
6 / 45

Sourdough Sam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
7 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
8 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
9 / 45

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
10 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
11 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
12 / 45

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
13 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
14 / 45

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
15 / 45

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
16 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
17 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam, 49ers Gold Rush
18 / 45

Sourdough Sam, 49ers Gold Rush

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
19 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
20 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Linda Lynch, General Manager John Lynch
21 / 45

Linda Lynch, General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
22 / 45

Sourdough Sam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
23 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
24 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
25 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
26 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
27 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
28 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
29 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
30 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
31 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
32 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
33 / 45

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
34 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
35 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
36 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
37 / 45

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
38 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
39 / 45

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
40 / 45

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
41 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Linda Lynch
42 / 45

Linda Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
43 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
44 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party
45 / 45

John Lynch Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Christmas Party

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Claim Top Spot in Newest NFL.com Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Players React to Week 16 Win vs. Commanders

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Updates on Purdy, Kinlaw and More

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers in #SFvSEA

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Win the NFC West

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Begin Preparations for #SFvsSEA

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Purdy, Samuel and More

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Big Win for the Niners vs. the Buccaneers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: New Power Ranking for the 49ers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

Advertising