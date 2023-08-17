Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Begin Preparations for 49ers vs. Broncos

Aug 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, August 17th.

New and Notable

Shanahan Shares Lineup Details vs. Broncos; Defense Dominates Mid-Week Workout

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks opened up his press conference on Tuesday in a complimentary manner, highlighting his unit's bounce back energy following the team's 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"The energy was there. There was great communication, and the ones then playing the game," Wilks said. "It was good to see them get back in the rhythm. And then, as (head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) mentioned, the twos and threes persevered through and got better. So, I don't want to give a number, but I was very pleased with how they responded."

Learn More >>>

In My Own Words: Training Camp and the First Day of Pads

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver has agreed to document his first offseason, training camp and preseason with the San Francisco 49ers after joining the team in free agency. Over the course of the next few weeks, Oliver will share a first-person account of each of his experiences of these big events leading up to the start of the regular season. Below is his second blog entry detailing daily training camp practices at the SAP Performance Facility and putting the pads on for the first time as a 49ers player.

Learn More >>>

Brock Purdy Rejoins the Ones to Begin Broncos Week

Quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Tuesday afternoon fully cleared of practice restrictions following his offseason elbow surgery. The procedure was to repair the injury sustained to his UCL in the NFC Championship Game, effectively ending his 2022 campaign.

Learn More >>>

Brock Purdy Practice Restriction Removed and Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason opener was followed by several positive updates on the injury front. For starters, the team did not pick up any new injuries during Sunday's contest and expects to have more of its players return to practice headed into the team's second week of the preseason slate.

"It was a bright spot of the week (not to lose anyone to injury versus the Raiders)," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It's usually the No. 1 goal in these preseason games."

Learn More >>>

Press Pass

Say Cheese

✔️ Verified Faithful Join in the Fun at Training Camp

Check out a few of the 49ers famous fans who were spotted at training camp, presented by Levi's.

Natalie & The Aguilars
1 / 19

Natalie & The Aguilars

Hayley Hom/49ers
Da Locksmith
2 / 19
  1. Da Locksmith
Hayley Hom/49ers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
3 / 19

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Ronnie2K, Sourdough Sam
4 / 19

Ronnie2K, Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Stunnaman02
5 / 19
  1. Stunnaman02
Hayley Hom/49ers
Ronnie Banks
6 / 19

Ronnie Banks

Hayley Hom/49ers
Ruben Aguilar
7 / 19
  1. Ruben Aguilar
Hayley Hom/49ers
Ronnie2K
8 / 19

Ronnie2K

Hayley Hom/49ers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
9 / 19

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Alumnus Alex Smith
10 / 19

49ers Alumnus Alex Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Stunnaman02
11 / 19

Stunnaman02

Hayley Hom/49ers
Da Locksmith
12 / 19
  1. Da Locksmith
Hayley Hom/49ers
The Salguero Fam
13 / 19

The Salguero Fam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Vernon Kay & Tess Daly
14 / 19

Vernon Kay & Tess Daly

Hayley Hom/49ers
Ronnie2k, Sourdough Sam
15 / 19

Ronnie2k, Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. Harry Edwards
16 / 19

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. Harry Edwards

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
17 / 19

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Alumni Frank Gore and Alex Smith
18 / 19

49ers Alumni Frank Gore and Alex Smith

Kym Fortino/49ers
Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor
19 / 19

Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers vs. Raiders Game Images (Preseason Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

DL Clelin Ferrell
1 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
2 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
3 / 53

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
4 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
5 / 53

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
6 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
7 / 53

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrelll Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
8 / 53

DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
9 / 53

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
10 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, LS Taybor Pepper
11 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown, LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
12 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
13 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
14 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
15 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
16 / 53

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
17 / 53

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
18 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
19 / 53

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
20 / 53

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
21 / 53

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
22 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
23 / 53

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, TE Ross Dwelley
24 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj, TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
25 / 53

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
26 / 53

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
27 / 53

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
28 / 53

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Cameron Latu, TE Charlie Woerner, TE Ross Dwelley
29 / 53

TE Cameron Latu, TE Charlie Woerner, TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
30 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Keith Ismael
31 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Keith Ismael

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
32 / 53

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
33 / 53

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
34 / 53

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
35 / 53

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
36 / 53

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
37 / 53

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
38 / 53

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Taco Charlton
39 / 53

DL Taco Charlton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT T.Y. McGill
40 / 53

DT T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Darryl Johnson
41 / 53

DL Darryl Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
42 / 53

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
43 / 53

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
44 / 53

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
45 / 53

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
46 / 53

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
47 / 53

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
48 / 53

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
49 / 53

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
50 / 53

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
51 / 53

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
52 / 53

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Keith Ismael, OL Jason Poe, QB Sam Darnold
53 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Keith Ismael, OL Jason Poe, QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Quarterback Updates Ahead of Broncos Game

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Following 49ers vs. Raiders

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Highlights from the 49ers Preseason Opener

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Takeaways from Day 1 of Joint Practices

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Isaiah Oliver Recaps His First Offseason in SF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Antoine Griezmann Hangs Out at #49ersCamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Nick Bosa Cracks the Top 5 of 'NFL Top 100'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping Day 9 of Training Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report:  Kyle Shanahan Provides Latest Injury Updates

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Christian McCaffrey Lands on NFL's Top 100 List

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About Day 2 of Pads

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising