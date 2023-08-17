Morning Report: 49ers Begin Preparations for 49ers vs. Broncos

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, August 17th.
New and Notable
Shanahan Shares Lineup Details vs. Broncos; Defense Dominates Mid-Week Workout
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks opened up his press conference on Tuesday in a complimentary manner, highlighting his unit's bounce back energy following the team's 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
"The energy was there. There was great communication, and the ones then playing the game," Wilks said. "It was good to see them get back in the rhythm. And then, as (head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) mentioned, the twos and threes persevered through and got better. So, I don't want to give a number, but I was very pleased with how they responded."
In My Own Words: Training Camp and the First Day of Pads
Cornerback Isaiah Oliver has agreed to document his first offseason, training camp and preseason with the San Francisco 49ers after joining the team in free agency. Over the course of the next few weeks, Oliver will share a first-person account of each of his experiences of these big events leading up to the start of the regular season. Below is his second blog entry detailing daily training camp practices at the SAP Performance Facility and putting the pads on for the first time as a 49ers player.
Brock Purdy Rejoins the Ones to Begin Broncos Week
Quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Tuesday afternoon fully cleared of practice restrictions following his offseason elbow surgery. The procedure was to repair the injury sustained to his UCL in the NFC Championship Game, effectively ending his 2022 campaign.
Brock Purdy Practice Restriction Removed and Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason opener was followed by several positive updates on the injury front. For starters, the team did not pick up any new injuries during Sunday's contest and expects to have more of its players return to practice headed into the team's second week of the preseason slate.
"It was a bright spot of the week (not to lose anyone to injury versus the Raiders)," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It's usually the No. 1 goal in these preseason games."
Press Pass
Say Cheese
Check out a few of the 49ers famous fans who were spotted at training camp, presented by Levi's.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Listen In
Listen and Subscribe
Apple:
Spotify: