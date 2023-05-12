Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2023 Schedule

May 12, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 12th.

New and Notable

Mark Your Calendars! 49ers Reveal 2023 Season Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers have announced their full 2023 regular season slate complete with opponents, dates and times.

The composition of the schedule is determined by both the league's rotating division system and San Francisco's top four finish in 2022. In the upcoming season, the 49ers will face opponents from the NFC East and AFC North in cross-divisional play. The final nine games of the schedule are made up of San Francisco's twice-a-year matchups with NFC West opponents and three additional games against other division champions from 2022.

Learn More >>>

By the Numbers: the 49ers 2023 Schedule Breakdown

Anticipation for the NFL schedule release has been building this offseason as fans across the league are gearing up for training camp and beyond. The San Francisco 49ers already knew who they'd be facing in 2023 at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, but the order of the lineup and game times weren't announced until Thursday, May 11. You can read the full 2023 regular season schedule breakdown here. (link will be inserted)

Learn More >>>

49ers Set to Face Nine 2022 Playoff Teams in Upcoming Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers have made NFC Championship Game appearances for two years in a row. The team's journey to make it back to the highest levels of their division has been revealed with the announcement of the 49ers 2023 schedule.

Learn More >>>

Rookies Feeling at Home After Warm Welcome from George Kittle, Ambry Thomas

Levi's® Stadium was buzzing on Thursday afternoon as rookies piled into the building for the first of their three-day camp event. The group reporting was made up of 2023 draft picks, undrafted rookie free agents and tryout players, all of whom were eager to make a good first impression on the 49ers.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers 2023 Schedule in Photos

Check out the 49ers home and away matchups for the 2023 regular season season.

September 10, 10:00 am PT
1 / 17
Week 1: San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers

September 10, 10:00 am PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
September 17, 1:05 pm PT
2 / 17
Week 2: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

September 17, 1:05 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Thursday Night Football September 21, 5:15 pm PT
3 / 17
Week 3: New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers

Thursday Night Football
September 21, 5:15 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
October 1, 1:25 pm PT
4 / 17
Week 4: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

October 1, 1:25 pm PT

Austin Ginn/49ers
Sunday Night Football October 8, 5:20 pm PT
5 / 17
Week 5: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Night Football
October 8, 5:20 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
October 15, 10:00 am PT
6 / 17
Week 6: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

October 15, 10:00 am PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Monday Night Football October 23, 5:15 pm PT
7 / 17
Week 7: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

Monday Night Football
October 23, 5:15 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
October 29, 1:25 pm PT
8 / 17
Week 8: Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers

October 29, 1:25 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
November 12, 10:00 am PT
9 / 17
Week 10: San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

November 12, 10:00 am PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
November 19, 1:05 pm PT
10 / 17
Week 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers

November 19, 1:05 pm PT

Kym Fortino/49ers
November 23, 5:20 pm PT
11 / 17
Week 12: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

November 23, 5:20 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
December 3, 1:25 pm PT
12 / 17
Week 13: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

December 3, 1:25 pm PT

Kym Fortino/49ers
December 10, 1:05 pm PT
13 / 17
Week 14: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

December 10, 1:05 pm PT

Kym Fortino/49ers
December 17, 1:05 pm PT
14 / 17
Week 15: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

December 17, 1:05 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Monday Night Football December 25, 5:15 pm PT
15 / 17
Week 16: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night Football
December 25, 5:15 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
December 31, 10:00 am PT
16 / 17
Week 17: San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders

December 31, 10:00 am PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Date and Time TBD
17 / 17
Week 18: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date and Time TBD

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Details for Eagles, Cowboys 2023 Matchups

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Bleacher Report Puts 49ers Defense No. 1

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Three Players to One-Year Deals

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Tight End Cameron Latu

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Kicker Jake Moody

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Reviewing the Latest Coach and Roster Announcements

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Land in Updated NFL Power Rankings?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising