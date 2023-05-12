Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2023 Schedule

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 12th.
Mark Your Calendars! 49ers Reveal 2023 Season Schedule
The San Francisco 49ers have announced their full 2023 regular season slate complete with opponents, dates and times.
The composition of the schedule is determined by both the league's rotating division system and San Francisco's top four finish in 2022. In the upcoming season, the 49ers will face opponents from the NFC East and AFC North in cross-divisional play. The final nine games of the schedule are made up of San Francisco's twice-a-year matchups with NFC West opponents and three additional games against other division champions from 2022.
By the Numbers: the 49ers 2023 Schedule Breakdown
Anticipation for the NFL schedule release has been building this offseason as fans across the league are gearing up for training camp and beyond. The San Francisco 49ers already knew who they'd be facing in 2023 at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, but the order of the lineup and game times weren't announced until Thursday, May 11. You can read the full 2023 regular season schedule breakdown here. (link will be inserted)
49ers Set to Face Nine 2022 Playoff Teams in Upcoming Schedule
The San Francisco 49ers have made NFC Championship Game appearances for two years in a row. The team's journey to make it back to the highest levels of their division has been revealed with the announcement of the 49ers 2023 schedule.
Rookies Feeling at Home After Warm Welcome from George Kittle, Ambry Thomas
Levi's® Stadium was buzzing on Thursday afternoon as rookies piled into the building for the first of their three-day camp event. The group reporting was made up of 2023 draft picks, undrafted rookie free agents and tryout players, all of whom were eager to make a good first impression on the 49ers.
