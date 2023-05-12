By the Numbers: the 49ers 2023 Schedule Breakdown

2: San Francisco is looking to extend a two-game win streak against the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

2: The 49ers are scheduled to play in two of the league's 23 Super Bowl matches slated for the upcoming season. San Francisco clashed with the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowls XVI (1981) and XXXIII (1988) and also with the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII (2012).

3: Total number of playoff opponents from the 49ers NFC Championship Game run the team is set to face in 2023. This list includes the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. League-wide there are 14 playoff rematches slated during the regular season.

3: The 49ers are looking to continue a three-game win streak over Seattle.

4: Total number of 49ers opponents who will have different quarterbacks open up the year than the QBs who started Week 1 of the 2022 season. That list includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cardinals.

6: San Francisco is scheduled to play all six of the other NFC playoff teams from 2022 in addition to three of the seven AFC postseason teams.

8: Total number of regular season home games at Levi's® Stadium in 2023.

8: San Francisco is looking to a continue an eight-game regular season win streak against the Los Angeles Rams in the upcoming season.

9: Total number of playoff teams from the 2022 campaign the 49ers will face in 2023 which includes the Seahawks, Cowboys, Ravens, Bengals, Buccaneers, Eagles, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.

11: The number of opponents the 49ers are set to face in 2023 that closed out the 2022 season .500 or better.

15: The 49ers ranked 15th amongst all 32 NFL clubs in terms of strength of schedule.

351: Number of miles, stadium to stadium, to San Francisco's closest road game opponent (Rams).

2,902: Number of miles, stadium to stadium, to San Francisco's farthest road game opponent (Eagles).