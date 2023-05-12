49ers Set to Face Nine 2022 Playoff Teams in Upcoming Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers have made NFC Championship Game appearances for two years in a row. The team's journey to make it back to the highest levels of their division has been revealed with the announcement of the 49ers 2023 schedule.

According to the strength of schedule (SOS) system that factors the 2022 records of all teams by NFL research, the 49ers are ranked with the 15th-toughest lineup of opponents in the league. The 49ers opponents had a combined record of 147-142-0 last season and a win-loss percentage of .514. Teams' records from the previous season aren't exact indicators of success versus failure for the upcoming season, however, San Francisco is set to have a competitive stretch of contests in 2023, facing nine teams that are coming off of playoff appearances including three 2022 postseason rematches.

Take a look at each 2022 playoff team the 49ers are set to face in the 2023 regular season:

Week 3 - New York Giants

The 49ers are starting off strong at Levi's® Stadium, as the team is set to host the Giants for their 2023 home opening game. Last season, the Giants made an NFC Divisional Game appearance and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-7. The battle between New York and San Francisco is scheduled to take place during "Thursday Night Football" on September 21 at 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video.

Week 5 - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are coming to The Bay for an NFC Divisional Game rematch in early October. In the teams' last contest during the 2022 playoffs, the 49ers came out on top and defeated the Cowboys 19-12. The historic rivalry will be renewed during "Sunday Night Football" on October 8 at 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC.

Week 7 - Minnesota Vikings

Last season, the Vikings made a playoff appearance during the NFC Wild Card Round. Minnesota fell to the Giants 31-24. The 49ers will go on the road to face the Vikings during "Monday Night Football" on October 23 at 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Week 8 - Cincinnati Bengals

San Francisco will face off against their first 2022 AFC playoff team at home in their contest against Cincinnati. Last season, the Bengals made it to the AFC Championship Game and lost to the LVII Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs 23-20. The Bengals vs. 49ers matchup is scheduled to take place on October 29 at 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS.

Week 10 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The 49ers are going on the road for their first game back from Bye week. Last season, the Jaguars made it to the AFC Divisional Game and lost to the Chiefs 27-20. The 49ers vs. Jaguars matchup is scheduled to take place on November 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX.

Week 11 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last season, the Buccaneers made a playoff appearance during the NFC Wild Card Round. Tampa Bay fell to the Cowboys 31-14. The 49ers will face the Buccaneers at home on November 19 at 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX.

Week 12 - Seattle Seahawks

An NFC West rivalry showdown will go down on Thanksgiving night, with the 49ers traveling to Seattle for a Wild Card Game rematch. San Francisco's first game against the Seahawks will take place on Thursday, November 23 at 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC. The second game of the divisional series is scheduled for December 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium and on FOX.

Week 13 - Philadelphia Eagles

The highly anticipated rematch of the NFC Championship Game is slated for early December. In the teams' last contest during the 2022 playoffs, San Francisco lost 31-7 against Philadelphia. The 49ers will go on the road to face the Eagles on December 3 at 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX.

Week 16 - Baltimore Ravens

The 49ers will spend Christmas at home with a matchup against the Ravens. Last season, Baltimore made a playoff appearance during the AFC Wild Card Round. The Ravens fell to the Bengals 24-17. The 49ers will face the Ravens on December 25 at 5:15 p.m. PT on ABC.