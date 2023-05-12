Rookies Feeling at Home After Warm Welcome from George Kittle, Ambry Thomas

May 12, 2023 at 08:20 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Levi's® Stadium was buzzing on Thursday afternoon as rookies piled into the building for the first of their three-day camp event. The group reporting was made up of 2023 draft picks, undrafted rookie free agents and tryout players, all of whom were eager to make a good first impression on the 49ers.

While it may have been day one at HQ, it's not many of these rookies' first day on the jobs. Several of San Francisco's draft picks shared their growing familiarity with their coaches, teammates and the organization through all the communication and online meetings they've been a part of since draft weekend.

Linebacker Dee Winters said the group chat invite came shortly after being selected in the sixth round.

"Coach Sorenson didn't waste any time, put us all in a group chat," Winters said. "We got on Zoom and talked with each other, got to know each other, and it felt like we already knew each other for years. I'm definitely going to lean on those guys, and I hope they lean on me as well."

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell got his big welcome from former Michigan teammate and current 49ers corner Ambry Thomas. He was one the first calls to come through after Bell's seventh round selection.

"Another familiar face is something that is definitely just warm," Bell said. "I've never been out here before (Santa Clara). He'll definitely be someone, I will be in his pocket to learn the ways over here."

Bell will also be learning the ways of the 49ers from Thomas on the field, battling it out in practice together like they did during their time in Ann Arbor. The third-year cornerback keyed him into the high expectations of wideouts in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

"I remember one of the first things Ambry said to me was that I was going to have to be able to block," Bell said jokingly. "That's something that I love. Something that I'm excited about, just holding not just receivers but everybody to such a high standard. I think that will be a good thing and fun thing to be a part of."

Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle has taken on welcoming committee responsibilities for fifth-round pick Brayden Willis. Kittle was someone Willis pointed out as a player he's looking forward to suiting up with, so as you can imagine, the anticipation for the start of camp has been building.

"We've had a lot of interactions, just texting. I saw him today," Willis commented. "Great guy, great human, great player obviously, I'm excited to learn from him."

Related Content

news

Fred Warner, Arik Armstead Detail 'Seamless Transition' to DC Steve Wilks

Several San Francisco 49ers players praised new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks for his approach in taking over the defensive unit.

news

Key Dates in the 49ers 2023 NFL Offseason Calendar

Following the conclusion of height of the free agency frenzy, the San Francisco 49ers brass has turned their attention to 2023 NFL Draft. Take a look at key offseason dates ahead.

news

Four Sack Celebrations to Look Out for in 2023 👀

Keep an eye out for these four sack celebrations from the San Francisco 49ers defensive line in the upcoming 2023 season.

news

Brock Purdy Talks Offseason Surgery and Recovery with 'Robotic Arm'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy detailed the repair surgery on his torn UCL and the benchmarks he's working towards in recovery.

news

ProFootballTalk Names 49ers the Best Backfield in the NFL

NFL analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms of NBC Sports ProFootballTalk called San Francisco's backfield "the best in the National Football League."

news

Deebo Samuel is Becoming a Leader of the 49ers, Doing it His Own Way

How San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has grown into a leader of the team and taken authority of the 49ers locker room.

news

Moves Made by the 49ers in the Second Week of Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers signed or re-signed four free agents in the second week of the 2023 NFL free agency period.

news

Moves Made by the 49ers Through the First Week of Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers have signed or tendered 14 free agents through the first week of the 2023 NFL free agency period.

news

Stats and Facts: Jimmie Ward Closes Out Nine Seasons with the 49ers

Defensive back Jimmie Ward is headed to the Houston Texans after spending nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Stats and Facts: Jimmy Garoppolo's Six Seasons with the San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is Vegas-bound after spending the past six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Quarterback Sam Darnold

Quarterback Sam Darnold signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers after spending the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Advertising