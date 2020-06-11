Morning Report: Kendrick Bourne Sets 2020 Goals

George Kittle, Arik Armstead and Several Other 49ers Sign Petition to End Qualified Immunity

Arik Armstead, Ronald Blair III, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Jaquiski Tartt, Mitch Wishnowsky, former 49ers linebacker Takeo Spikes, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, tight ends coach Jon Embree, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive assistant Katie Sowers joined over 1400 members from the NFL, NBA and MLB urging the passing of the Ending Qualified Immunity Act. "It is time for Congress to eliminate qualified immunity and it can do so by passing the Amash-Pressley Bill," the letter to Congress reads. "When police officers kill an unarmed man, when they beat a woman, or when they shoot a child, the people of this country must have a way to hold them accountable in a court of law."