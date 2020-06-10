Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 11:08 AM

NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame Host Third Annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame the NFL announced on Wednesday that the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit will take place virtually from June 22-23. NFL and NCAA assistant coaches will take part in the two-day program to experience professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives. 

"The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "From professional development to networking to coaching best practices, this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football."

The Quarterback Coaching Summit is one of several NFL programs intended to build the coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity across the league. In its third year, the program will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former NFL coaches, and college football coaches including: Pittsburgh Steelers president and NFL Workplace Diversity Committee chair Art Rooney II, Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Sessions will focus on varying topics including building a coaching staff, quarterback position fundamentals, and other best practices for career advancement. Attendees will also have an opportunity to hear from and network with members of the NFL's Workplace Diversity Committee. New this year, past NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship participants were also invited to attend, continuing pipeline candidate's relationship with the league.

 "We are excited to continue this partnership with the National Football League as qualified coaches and executives come together to advance their careers," said Doug Williams, co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF).

The 2019 Quarterback Coaching Summit was hosted at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. In its first year as an NFL co-sponsored event, the Summit connected three dozen participants with NFL club coaches and executives to help identify and develop more diverse candidates for offensive coaching positions.

The league will also host virtual development programs for past and current Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship participants. Beginning on June 25 and running through the end of August, a series of online education sessions for aspiring coaches and professional scouts will be offered.

 A snapshot of coaches and presenters invited to participate in the 2020 Quarterback Coaching Summit can be found below and is subject to change.

Table inside Article
Name Affiliation
Eric Bieniemy Kansas City Chiefs
Marcus Brady Indianapolis Colts
Morocco Brown Indianapolis Colts
Jim Caldwell Former NFL Head Coach
Dave Canales Seattle Seahawks
Ronald Curry New Orleans Saints
Dick Daniels BCFHOF
Joshua Dean Lincoln University
George Edwards Dallas Cowboys
Tony Elliott Clemson University
Broderick Fobbs Grambling State University
Erik Frazier Montana State
Leslie Frazier Buffalo Bills
Josh Gattis University of Michigan
Billy Gonzales University of Florida
Harold Goodwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pep Hamilton Los Angeles Chargers
James “Shack” Harris BCFHOF
Champ Kelly Chicago Bears
Shaun King IMG Academy
Byron Leftwich Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Michael Locksley University of Maryland
Anthony Lynn Los Angeles Chargers
Martin Mayhew San Francisco 49ers
Woody McCorvey Clemson University
Garrick McGee Former Head Coach
Reggie McKenzie Miami Dolphins
Raheem Morris Atlanta Falcons
Jimmy Raye Jr. NFL Consultant
Jimmy Raye III Detroit Lions
Jerry Reese Former NFL General Manager
Robert Saleh San Francisco 49ers
Willie Simmons Florida A&M University
Marques Tuiasosopo University of California
Trumaine Watson Virginia State Univeristy
Doug Williams Washington Redskins

