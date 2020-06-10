George Kittle, Arik Armstead and Several Other 49ers Sign Petition to End Qualified Immunity

"It is time for Congress to eliminate qualified immunity and it can do so by passing the Amash-Pressley Bill," the letter to Congress reads. "When police officers kill an unarmed man, when they beat a woman, or when they shoot a child, the people of this country must have a way to hold them accountable in a court of law."

The 49ers have had several team-wide conversations surrounding the nation's recent events following the murder of George Floyd. Head coach Kyle Shanahan recently spoke openly and passionately on the fight for racial equality. Owner Jed York also discussed the 49ers commitment to support social justice reform and donated $1 million to local and national organizations designed to create change.

Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Dak Prescott, Odell Beckham Jr., Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich are among other prominent athletes and coaches to sign their names in support of the bill.

The Player's Coalition was founded in 2017 by safety Malcolm Jenkins and former 49ers receiver Anquan Boldin, the 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year, to achieve social and racial equality and support to impact systemic social and civic change in the areas of Police & Community Relations, Criminal Justice Reform and Education & Economic Advancement in low-income communities.