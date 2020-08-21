Morning Report: Updates from #49ersCamp, All Eyes on Nick Bosa and Trent Williams, Roster News

As high school athletes remain focused on their fitness goals amidst the uncertainty of upcoming sport seasons, Nike and the NFL continue to provide them with the digital tools that allow them to move and train, wherever they are. Today, Nike and the NFL launched 11-Online, a new virtual experience led by top NFL athletes. 11-Online provides high school football athletes with comprehensive training instruction, including team building, position-specific drills and leadership development, led by top NFL athletes and health and wellness experts in the sport. Nike developed the platform in partnership with the NFL and all 32 teams to create a one-of-a-kind virtual experience that emphasizes on and off the field growth built using player insights and key learnings from Nike's grassroots partnerships. 11-Online provides instruction for all 11 positions, and offer tight ends a chance to train alongside ﻿George Kittle﻿.