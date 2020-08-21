Presented by

Morning Report: Updates from #49ersCamp, All Eyes on Nick Bosa and Trent Williams, Roster News

Aug 21, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 21.

New and Notable

Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 20

  • Fred Warner was a standout during team red zone drills, notching back-to-back pass breakups.
  • ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ ran with the ones during 11-on-11 work.
  • ﻿D.J. Jones﻿ left practice with what appears to be a shoulder injury.
  • ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ made his return to the field after missing multiple practices while dealing with back stiffness.

Read all the updates from practice here.

Trent Williams and Nick Bosa's 1on1 Battles to Be a 'Huge' Benefit for 49ers in 2020

Through three days of padded practices, arguably the most talked about storyline at 49ers training camp has been the 1-on-1 battles between ﻿Trent Williams﻿ and ﻿Nick Bosa﻿. "You're not going to beat Trent clean very often," Bosa said to media on Thursday. "So getting a clean win on him is a good feeling. It definitely seems like he's feeling great and playing really well. I'm definitely confident in ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿﻿'s left side." The seven-time Pro Bowler and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year will continue to be a main spectacle at practice, but Week 1 will tell if the "iron sharpening iron" mentality will show dividends on Sundays. Read More >>>

49ers Announce Roster Moves

The 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed wide receiver ﻿Jaron Brown﻿, safety ﻿Johnathan Cyprien﻿ and offensive lineman ﻿Hroniss Grasu﻿ to one-year deals and defensive back ﻿Evan Foster﻿ to a three-year deal.

Brown originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2013. Throughout his seven-year career with the Cardinals (2013-17) and Seattle Seahawks (2018-19), he has appeared in 101 games (18 starts) and registered 116 receptions for 1,563 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Cyprien was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career with the Jaguars (2013-16), Tennessee Titans (2017-18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2019), he has appeared in 75 games (71 starts) and registered 502 tackles, 16 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Grasu was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round (71st overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Bears (2015-17), Baltimore Ravens (2018 and 2019), Miami Dolphins (2018) and Tennessee Titans (2019), he has appeared in 18 games (13 starts) along the offensive line.

Foster joins the 49ers as an undrafted free agent from Syracuse University. He appeared in 46 games (37 starts) during his four years with the Orange (2016-19) and registered 234 tackles, 14 passes defensed, 3.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Nike and the NFL Launch 11-Online, a New Virtual Training Program Featuring ﻿George Kittle﻿

As high school athletes remain focused on their fitness goals amidst the uncertainty of upcoming sport seasons, Nike and the NFL continue to provide them with the digital tools that allow them to move and train, wherever they are. Today, Nike and the NFL launched 11-Online, a new virtual experience led by top NFL athletes. 11-Online provides high school football athletes with comprehensive training instruction, including team building, position-specific drills and leadership development, led by top NFL athletes and health and wellness experts in the sport. Nike developed the platform in partnership with the NFL and all 32 teams to create a one-of-a-kind virtual experience that emphasizes on and off the field growth built using player insights and key learnings from Nike's grassroots partnerships. 11-Online provides instruction for all 11 positions, and offer tight ends a chance to train alongside ﻿George Kittle﻿.

Quick Hits

NFL.com writer Dan Hanzus released a training camp edition of NFL power rankings. The 49ers came in at No. 2 behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

--

Following an uninspiring sophomore campaign, ﻿Dante Pettis﻿ returned to camp with the hopes of meeting the expectations of the 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Following a standout performance on Tuesday, teammates and coaches have taken notice. "He's been coming along and it's very encouraging – just the physicality that he's playing with (and) the competitiveness that he's bringing," Garoppolo said. "You love to see that and it's just one of those things you've got to keep rolling." Read More >>>

--

The 49ers and NFL announced yesterday the launch of the 'Fan of the Year' program presented by Pepsi, which recognizes the unyielding passion and constant support of fans nationwide. The 'Fan of the Year' will be crowned at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on February 7th and have a chance to represent their team for the world to see. Visit NFL.com/fanoftheyear for more details.

--

Watch the best defensive stops by ﻿Richard Sherman﻿, ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ and ﻿Fred Warner﻿ during the fifth day of training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. Watch the video below. 👇

Did You Know

The 49ers team uniforms were mostly devoid of gold in the early years, instead relying on red and silver. Gold was phased into the helmets and pants in the 1960s.

Say Cheese

49ers Training Camp Gets Physical

Check out some of the top photos from the 49ers third padded practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

TE George Kittle
1 / 46

TE George Kittle

RB Raheem Mostert
2 / 46

RB Raheem Mostert

49ers Offense
3 / 46

49ers Offense

WR Kendrick Bourne
4 / 46

WR Kendrick Bourne

LB Kwon Alexander
5 / 46

LB Kwon Alexander

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
6 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Jerick McKinnon
7 / 46

RB Jerick McKinnon

WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

OL Daniel Brunskill
9 / 46

OL Daniel Brunskill

DL Arik Armstead
10 / 46

DL Arik Armstead

RB Salvon Ahmed
11 / 46

RB Salvon Ahmed

WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

DL Kevin Givens
13 / 46

DL Kevin Givens

DT Javon Kinlaw
14 / 46

DT Javon Kinlaw

TE George Kittle
15 / 46

TE George Kittle

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
16 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

T Trent Williams and DL Nick Bosa
18 / 46

T Trent Williams and DL Nick Bosa

DL Dion Jordan
19 / 46

DL Dion Jordan

T Mike McGlinchey
20 / 46

T Mike McGlinchey

DL Solomon Thomas
21 / 46

DL Solomon Thomas

OT Justin Skule and DL Jonathan Kongbo
22 / 46

OT Justin Skule and DL Jonathan Kongbo

CB Jamar Taylor
23 / 46

CB Jamar Taylor

LB Kwon Alexander
24 / 46

LB Kwon Alexander

DL Arik Armstead
25 / 46

DL Arik Armstead

RB Raheem Mostert
26 / 46

RB Raheem Mostert

WR Shawn Poindexter
27 / 46

WR Shawn Poindexter

QB C.J. Beathard
28 / 46

QB C.J. Beathard

LB Joe Walker
29 / 46

LB Joe Walker

LB Dre Greenlaw
30 / 46

LB Dre Greenlaw

WR Brandon Aiyuk
31 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

RB Jerick McKinnon
32 / 46

RB Jerick McKinnon

RB Salvon Ahmed
33 / 46

RB Salvon Ahmed

WR Kendrick Bourne
34 / 46

WR Kendrick Bourne

LB Joe Walker, LB Kwon Alexander and LB Mark Nzeocha
35 / 46

LB Joe Walker, LB Kwon Alexander and LB Mark Nzeocha

RB Tevin Coleman
36 / 46

RB Tevin Coleman

CB Jamar Taylor and WR Trent Taylor
37 / 46

CB Jamar Taylor and WR Trent Taylor

WR Jauan Jennings
38 / 46

WR Jauan Jennings

WR J.J. Nelson
39 / 46

WR J.J. Nelson

TE George Kittle
40 / 46

TE George Kittle

CB Richard Sherman
41 / 46

CB Richard Sherman

WR Dante Pettis
42 / 46

WR Dante Pettis

WR Brandon Aiyuk
43 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Trent Taylor
44 / 46

WR Trent Taylor

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
45 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Shawn Poindexter and S Jared Mayden
46 / 46

WR Shawn Poindexter and S Jared Mayden

