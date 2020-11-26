Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, 49ers Distribute Thanksgiving Staples with Second Harvest Food Bank

Happy Thanksgiving Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 26.
New and Notable
Richard Sherman, Deebo Samuel and Others Likely to Return vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers resumed practice on Wednesday following their Week 11 Bye. While the team aims to receive several reinforcements back heading into Sunday's divisional match against the Los Angeles Rams, the team could be without even more starters due to COVID-19 protocols.
On Wednesday, the team announced Arik Armstead and Hroniss Grasu have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, however, six players remain, including Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, Javon Kinlaw and D.J. Jones, threatening their availability against the Rams. Read More >>>
Watch the head coach's full press conference below. 👇
49ers "Hopeful" to See Rookie Jauan Jennings Make NFL Debut in 2020
The 49ers certainly could have used the likes of seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings at some points this season. The 49ers have dealt with an unprecedented number of injury designations through 11 weeks, specifically with the team's pass catchers.
Jennings landed on the team's practice squad after being waived ahead of the 49ers initial roster cuts. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver was known for his ability to force defenders to miss, leading the nation with 29 broken tackles on 57 receptions during his senior year at Tennessee. Read More >>>
In the Community
The 49ers partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide milk donated by Clover and turkey roasts donated by players, coaches and their families. Front office staff then distributed the Thanksgiving staples, along with weekly groceries, to over 700 families in need.