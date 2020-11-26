Presented by

Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, 49ers Distribute Thanksgiving Staples with Second Harvest Food Bank

Nov 26, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Happy Thanksgiving Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 26.

New and Notable

Richard Sherman, Deebo Samuel and Others Likely to Return vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers resumed practice on Wednesday following their Week 11 Bye. While the team aims to receive several reinforcements back heading into Sunday's divisional match against the Los Angeles Rams, the team could be without even more starters due to COVID-19 protocols.

On Wednesday, the team announced Arik Armstead and Hroniss Grasu have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, however, six players remain, including Trent Williams﻿, Brandon Aiyuk﻿, Javon Kinlaw and D.J. Jones﻿, threatening their availability against the Rams. Read More >>>

Watch the head coach's full press conference below. 👇

49ers "Hopeful" to See Rookie Jauan Jennings Make NFL Debut in 2020

The 49ers certainly could have used the likes of seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings at some points this season. The 49ers have dealt with an unprecedented number of injury designations through 11 weeks, specifically with the team's pass catchers.

Jennings landed on the team's practice squad after being waived ahead of the 49ers initial roster cuts. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver was known for his ability to force defenders to miss, leading the nation with 29 broken tackles on 57 receptions during his senior year at Tennessee. Read More >>>

In the Community

49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank

The 49ers partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide milk donated by Clover and turkey roasts donated by players, coaches and their families. Front office staff then distributed the Thanksgiving staples, along with weekly groceries, to over 700 families in need.

49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
1 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
2 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
3 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
4 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
5 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
6 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
7 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
8 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
9 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
10 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
11 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
12 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
13 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
14 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
15 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
16 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
17 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
18 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
19 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
20 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
21 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
22 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
23 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
24 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
25 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
26 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
27 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
28 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
29 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
30 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
31 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
32 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
33 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
34 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
35 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
36 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
37 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
38 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
39 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
40 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
41 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
42 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
43 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
44 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
45 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
46 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
47 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
48 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
49 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
50 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
51 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
52 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
53 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
54 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
55 / 56
49ers Kick Off Season of Giving with Second Harvest Food Bank
56 / 56

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: George Seifert to be Inducted into San Jose Sports HOF, Three Members of the 49ers Named Semifinalists for Pro Football HOF's Class of 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster news and injury updates.
news

Morning Report: Win Jerry Rice, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel Custom-Designed Levi's® Trucker Jackets

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster news and injury updates.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, Javon Kinlaw Registers Top 5 in QB Pressures by a Rookie

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Arik Armstead Awarded NFLPA Community MVP Award, 49ers Debut 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers storylines.
news

Morning Report: Joe Montana Discusses Locker Room Culture, 49ers Claim Takkarist McKinley Off Waivers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers news.
news

Morning Report: How to Vote for the 2021 Pro Bowl, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines
news

Morning Report: PFF Highlights Performances of Five 49ers in Week 10, Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: #SFvsNO Recap

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers storylines.
news

Morning Report: How to Watch #SFvsNO and Game Preview

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Timeline for Richard Sherman's Return, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster news and injury updates.
news

Morning Report: Three 49ers Make PFF's Mid-season All-Pro List

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers news.

Advertising