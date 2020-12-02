Morning Report: Updates from the Head Coach on Team's Move to Arizona, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Other 49ers; PFF Team of the Week

Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week

Following the conclusion of Week 12 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. After a standout performance in Los Angeles, ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ was the only 49ers player to make the Week 12 roster. Against the Rams, Ward forced two fumbles, the first of his career, registered three run stops on the day, one pass breakup and allowed just three catches on eight targets for 16 yards, earning him an 94.7 overall grade from the analytics site.