Morning Report: Trent Williams, Fred Warner and Jason Verrett Among Top 101 Players of 2020

2021 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: 49ers Zero in on Cornerback in Round 1

With Super Bowl LV now in the books, the NFL can officially put the obscure 2020 season behind them. The attention now turns to the 2021 season and how teams can improve their rosters through the draft and free agency ahead of Week 1. As the league inches near the March 17 free agency period, the 49ers will have a number of decisions to make, and potentially, a number of holes to fill in the ensuing draft.