Morning Report: Updates from #49ersCamp, Live Look at Practice with Greg Papa, Trent Williams Credits Teammates with Help Preparing for Week 1

Aug 23, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Sunday, August 23.

New and Notable

Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 22

  • ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿ continues to dominate during 1-on-1 drills.
  • After missing Friday's session, ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ returned to practice.
  • Kyle Shanahan revealed that ﻿D.J. Jones﻿ did not sustain a shoulder injury on Thursday. The defensive lineman, however, is in concussion protocol after leaving Thursday's session early.
  • ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ was on hand for the session, however, did not practice.

Read all the updates from practice here.

49ers Live Look In: August 22

Voice of the 49ers Greg Papa and senior reporter Keiana Martin shared a live look at the team's fifth day of padded practices, compared ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and pointed out players to watch during #49ersCamp presented by SAP.

No Preseason, No Problem: ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿ Credited for Helping Trent Williams Prepare for Week 1

﻿Trent Williams﻿ hasn't played a snap since 2018, and without preseason contests, the left tackle's first live game reps will occur on September 13 at Levi's® Stadium for the team's Week 1 match against the Arizona Cardinals. To prepare for the matchup, Williams has been leaning on teammates to acclimate to Kyle Shanahan's playbook and knock the rust off on the field. "Me having a year off, I was really looking forward to the preseason just to feel that game atmosphere again and to knock those nerves down a little bit," Williams said. "But luckily, I do have one of the best rushers in the league to go up against every day. And Nick is better than I even thought he was… It's a blessing for me, because I'm able to go against him every day. We're able to talk and walk each other through how we're thinking, and it's been a great help to me. I couldn't even have planned a better camp as far as learning-wise and knocking the rust off." Read More >>>

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ had eight pass breakups on only 23 targets in 2019.

--

Kyle Shanahan gave injury updates on ﻿D.J. Jones﻿ and ﻿Ross Dwelley﻿, discussed the growth he's seen from ﻿Trent Taylor﻿ and reviewed the progress ﻿Jauan Jennings﻿ and ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ are making in learning the 49ers playbook.

--

As training camps swing into gear around the league, NFL.com analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah projects the best and worst case scenarios for 12 offensive rookies, including the 49ers 25th-overall pick ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿.

Don't Miss It

The first episode of Brick by Brick, the 49ers behind-the-scenes look at training camp, is back tonight! The unfiltered all-access peek inside of 49ers Training Camp premieres at 5 pm PT on 49ers.com, the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play), YouTube and Facebook. Watch the preview below.

Say Cheese

49ers Players Continue the Grind at #49ersCamp

On Saturday, 49ers players took the field for training camp from the SAP Performance Facility.

RB Jerick McKinnon
1 / 35

RB Jerick McKinnon

LB Kwon Alexander and LB Joe Walker
2 / 35

LB Kwon Alexander and LB Joe Walker

WR Trent Taylor
3 / 35

WR Trent Taylor

WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
5 / 35

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
6 / 35

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DB Jimmie Ward
7 / 35

DB Jimmie Ward

TE Charlie Woerner
8 / 35

TE Charlie Woerner

LB Fred Warner
9 / 35

LB Fred Warner

WR Shawn Poindexter and CB Ahkello Witherspoon
10 / 35

WR Shawn Poindexter and CB Ahkello Witherspoon

CB Richard Sherman
11 / 35

CB Richard Sherman

RB Jerick McKinnon
12 / 35

RB Jerick McKinnon

FB Kyle Juszczyk
13 / 35

FB Kyle Juszczyk

TE George Kittle
14 / 35

TE George Kittle

CB Emmanuel Moseley
15 / 35

CB Emmanuel Moseley

DB Tarvarius Moore and CB Richard Sherman
16 / 35

DB Tarvarius Moore and CB Richard Sherman

WR Dante Pettis
17 / 35

WR Dante Pettis

LB Dre Greenlaw and LB Fred Warner
18 / 35

LB Dre Greenlaw and LB Fred Warner

FB Kyle Juszczyk
19 / 35

FB Kyle Juszczyk

TE George Kittle and CB Richard Sherman
20 / 35

TE George Kittle and CB Richard Sherman

T Mike McGlinchey
21 / 35

T Mike McGlinchey

RB Jerick McKinnon
22 / 35

RB Jerick McKinnon

WR Brandon Aiyuk and S Marcell Harris
23 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk and S Marcell Harris

TE Chase Harrell
24 / 35

TE Chase Harrell

LB Fred Warner
25 / 35

LB Fred Warner

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
26 / 35

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Kendrick Bourne
27 / 35

WR Kendrick Bourne

TE Charlie Woerner
28 / 35

TE Charlie Woerner

DL Dion Jordan
29 / 35

DL Dion Jordan

WR Brandon Aiyuk
30 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

OL William Sweet
31 / 35

OL William Sweet

RB Raheem Mostert
32 / 35

RB Raheem Mostert

LB Fred Warner
33 / 35

LB Fred Warner

DL Darrion Daniels
34 / 35

DL Darrion Daniels

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
35 / 35

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Quote Worthy

