Morning Report: Updates from #49ersCamp, Live Look at Practice with Greg Papa, Trent Williams Credits Teammates with Help Preparing for Week 1

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Sunday, August 23.
New and Notable
Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 22
- Laken Tomlinson continues to dominate during 1-on-1 drills.
- After missing Friday's session, Tevin Coleman returned to practice.
- Kyle Shanahan revealed that D.J. Jones did not sustain a shoulder injury on Thursday. The defensive lineman, however, is in concussion protocol after leaving Thursday's session early.
- Nick Bosa was on hand for the session, however, did not practice.
Read all the updates from practice here.
49ers Live Look In: August 22
Voice of the 49ers Greg Papa and senior reporter Keiana Martin shared a live look at the team's fifth day of padded practices, compared Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel and pointed out players to watch during #49ersCamp presented by SAP.
No Preseason, No Problem: Nick Bosa and Laken Tomlinson Credited for Helping Trent Williams Prepare for Week 1
Trent Williams hasn't played a snap since 2018, and without preseason contests, the left tackle's first live game reps will occur on September 13 at Levi's® Stadium for the team's Week 1 match against the Arizona Cardinals. To prepare for the matchup, Williams has been leaning on teammates to acclimate to Kyle Shanahan's playbook and knock the rust off on the field. "Me having a year off, I was really looking forward to the preseason just to feel that game atmosphere again and to knock those nerves down a little bit," Williams said. "But luckily, I do have one of the best rushers in the league to go up against every day. And Nick is better than I even thought he was… It's a blessing for me, because I'm able to go against him every day. We're able to talk and walk each other through how we're thinking, and it's been a great help to me. I couldn't even have planned a better camp as far as learning-wise and knocking the rust off." Read More >>>
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Jimmie Ward had eight pass breakups on only 23 targets in 2019.
--
Kyle Shanahan gave injury updates on D.J. Jones and Ross Dwelley, discussed the growth he's seen from Trent Taylor and reviewed the progress Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk are making in learning the 49ers playbook.
--
As training camps swing into gear around the league, NFL.com analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah projects the best and worst case scenarios for 12 offensive rookies, including the 49ers 25th-overall pick Brandon Aiyuk.
Don't Miss It
The first episode of Brick by Brick, the 49ers behind-the-scenes look at training camp, is back tonight! The unfiltered all-access peek inside of 49ers Training Camp premieres at 5 pm PT on 49ers.com, the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play), YouTube and Facebook. Watch the preview below.
Say Cheese
On Saturday, 49ers players took the field for training camp from the SAP Performance Facility.