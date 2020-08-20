Morning Report: Training Camp Rewind, Updates from Robert Saleh, Bay Area Teams Unite in Support of Prop 16

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are you top 49ers storylines for Thursday, August 20.
New and Notable
Training Camp Rewind
49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin reviewed the major storylines following the team's first four practices and talked with rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk about the draft and his first NFL training camp. Watch the full video below 👇
6 Takeaways from Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh
Robert Saleh spoke with media after the team's second padded practice. Here are six takeaways from Saleh's media availability.
- Competition at Right Corner
- Depth at Nickel Cornerback
- Early Impressions of Javon Kinlaw
- D-line Personnel
- Drafting a Defense
- Tarvarius Moore's Production at Safety
Read More >>>
Bay Area Professional Sports Teams Unite to Support Historic Prop 16 on California's November Statewide Ballot
On Wednesday, a coalition of seven Bay Area professional sports teams unite in support of Proposition 16, lending their star power to rally voters this fall. The Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland A's, San Jose Sharks, San Jose Earthquakes and Oakland Roots announced their endorsement of the statewide ballot measure to restore California's equal opportunity programs like affirmative action, and to combat systemic discrimination in public contracting, employment and education.
Quick Hits
Jerick McKinnon and Raheem Mostert had big runs during the team's second padded practice. Watch the video below.
--
According to Pro Football Focus, Kyle Juszczyk averaged 2.04 yards per route run last year, the fourth-highest among all running backs (and first among fullbacks) with at least 20 targets.
--
The 49ers Instagram shared a Mic'd Up moment of Mike McGlinchey during the team's first padded practice. Check out what the tackle was singing 👇
Say Cheese
