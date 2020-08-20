Morning Report: Training Camp Rewind, Updates from Robert Saleh, Bay Area Teams Unite in Support of Prop 16

Bay Area Professional Sports Teams Unite to Support Historic Prop 16 on California's November Statewide Ballot

On Wednesday, a coalition of seven Bay Area professional sports teams unite in support of Proposition 16, lending their star power to rally voters this fall. The Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland A's, San Jose Sharks, San Jose Earthquakes and Oakland Roots announced their endorsement of the statewide ballot measure to restore California's equal opportunity programs like affirmative action, and to combat systemic discrimination in public contracting, employment and education.