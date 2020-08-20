Presented by

Morning Report: Training Camp Rewind, Updates from Robert Saleh, Bay Area Teams Unite in Support of Prop 16

Aug 20, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are you top 49ers storylines for Thursday, August 20.

New and Notable

Training Camp Rewind

49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin reviewed the major storylines following the team's first four practices and talked with rookie receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ about the draft and his first NFL training camp. Watch the full video below 👇

6 Takeaways from Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh spoke with media after the team's second padded practice. Here are six takeaways from Saleh's media availability.

  1. Competition at Right Corner
  2. Depth at Nickel Cornerback
  3. Early Impressions of Javon Kinlaw
  4. D-line Personnel
  5. Drafting a Defense
  6. ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿'s Production at Safety

Read More >>>

Bay Area Professional Sports Teams Unite to Support Historic Prop 16 on California's November Statewide Ballot

On Wednesday, a coalition of seven Bay Area professional sports teams unite in support of Proposition 16, lending their star power to rally voters this fall. The Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland A's, San Jose Sharks, San Jose Earthquakes and Oakland Roots announced their endorsement of the statewide ballot measure to restore California's equal opportunity programs like affirmative action, and to combat systemic discrimination in public contracting, employment and education.

Quick Hits

﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ and ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ had big runs during the team's second padded practice. Watch the video below.

--

According to Pro Football Focus, Kyle Juszczyk averaged 2.04 yards per route run last year, the fourth-highest among all running backs (and first among fullbacks) with at least 20 targets.

--

The 49ers Instagram shared a Mic'd Up moment of ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ during the team's first padded practice. Check out what the tackle was singing 👇

Say Cheese

49ers Continue Padded Practices at #49ersCamp

View the best images from the SAP Performance Facility as 49ers players complete the second day of padded practices.

49ers Offense
1 / 37

49ers Offense

CB Ahkello Witherspoon and CB Richard Sherman
2 / 37

CB Ahkello Witherspoon and CB Richard Sherman

DL Nick Bosa
3 / 37

DL Nick Bosa

WR Shawn Poindexter
4 / 37

WR Shawn Poindexter

WR Dante Pettis
5 / 37

WR Dante Pettis

OL Laken Tomlinson
6 / 37

OL Laken Tomlinson

TE George Kittle
7 / 37

TE George Kittle

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
8 / 37

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers Defense
9 / 37

49ers Defense

LB Fred Warner
10 / 37

LB Fred Warner

QB C.J. Beathard
11 / 37

QB C.J. Beathard

DL Arik Armstead
12 / 37

DL Arik Armstead

WR Brandon Aiyuk
13 / 37

WR Brandon Aiyuk

DL Nick Bosa
14 / 37

DL Nick Bosa

CB DeMarkus Acy
15 / 37

CB DeMarkus Acy

TE Charlie Woerner and S Jared Mayden
16 / 37

TE Charlie Woerner and S Jared Mayden

TE George Kittle
17 / 37

TE George Kittle

DL Dee Ford and T Mike McGlinchey
18 / 37

DL Dee Ford and T Mike McGlinchey

OL William Sweet
19 / 37

OL William Sweet

OL Laken Tomlinson
20 / 37

OL Laken Tomlinson

QB Jimmy Garoppolo and OL Laken Tomlinson
21 / 37

QB Jimmy Garoppolo and OL Laken Tomlinson

LB Fred Warner and RB Raheem Mostert
22 / 37

LB Fred Warner and RB Raheem Mostert

T Mike McGlinchey
23 / 37

T Mike McGlinchey

DL Nick Bosa and T Trent Williams
24 / 37

DL Nick Bosa and T Trent Williams

WR Jauan Jennings
25 / 37

WR Jauan Jennings

49ers Offense
26 / 37

49ers Offense

WR Brandon Aiyuk
27 / 37

WR Brandon Aiyuk

FB Josh Hokit
28 / 37

FB Josh Hokit

OL Laken Tomlinson and LB Fred Warner
29 / 37

OL Laken Tomlinson and LB Fred Warner

FB Kyle Juszczyk
30 / 37

FB Kyle Juszczyk

RB Salvon Ahmed
31 / 37

RB Salvon Ahmed

S Jaquiski Tartt
32 / 37

S Jaquiski Tartt

RB Jamycal Hasty
33 / 37

RB Jamycal Hasty

LB Fred Warner
34 / 37

LB Fred Warner

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
35 / 37

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

WR Dante Pettis and CB Ahkello Witherspoon
36 / 37

WR Dante Pettis and CB Ahkello Witherspoon

QB Jimmy Garoppolo and OL Tom Compton
37 / 37

QB Jimmy Garoppolo and OL Tom Compton

