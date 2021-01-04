Morning Report: Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 17 Recap, 2021 Season Home and Away Opponents 

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 4.
Week 17 Recap
Takeaways
- Despite missing more than half of their starters, San Francisco's defense managed to limit Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense for the bulk of the contest, holding Seattle to two field goals in the first half.
- Arik Armstead registered a batted down pass on Wilson's first drive of the game. He also notched multiple quarterback pressures.
- Fred Warner put a stamp on his Pro Bowl season notching his first sack of the year. On a third down blitz, the linebacker bounced on the outside of Seattle's offensive line and met the quarterback for a loss of 11 yards. Warner finished the game with 10 total tackles (eight solo).
- George Kittle continues to make George Kittle plays. On 1st-and-10 with the 49ers at midfield, C.J. Beathard threw a deep pass to Kittle, who outstretched his arm for an impressive one-handed grab.
- Jeff Wilson Jr. finished the day with 76 yards rushing on 20 carries and a score to add to three receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown.
- In his debut with San Francisco and first NFL game of his career, Tristan Vizcaino was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals from 36, 47 and 33 yards. He also connected on both of the 49ers extra points.
- Beathard finished the contest completing 25-of-37 passes for 273 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for a 95.1 passer rating.
SAP Stat Zone
- The 49ers offense finished the 2020 season with 371 passing completions, the second-most by the team in a single season in franchise history.
- Jeff Wilson Jr. scored at least one touchdown in four-consecutive games for the first time in his career.
- Dontae Johnson sacked Russell Wilson at the end of the first half, the first sack of his career.
- Azeez Al-Shaair finished the game with a career-high nine tackles to go along with one pass defended.
Highlights
In Other News
First Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents
At the conclusion of the 2020 NFL regular season, the San Francisco 49ers 2021 opponents are officially set. Dates and times of the 2021 schedule have yet to be determined, however the 49ers are aware of who they will face next season.
In addition to San Francisco's divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks), the 49ers will also face the NFC North and AFC South. The 49ers will also see the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, as both teams also finished last in their respective divisions.
Inside the Oval: Johnny Volk, 49ers Senior Manager of Social Media
In the eighth episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Johnny Volk discussed the 49ers social strategy for a typical NFL gameday and shared his social media pet peeves, most memorable moments and tips for people who aspire to work in social media.
In the Community
The 49ers and Invisalign brought smiles and holiday cheer to pediatric patients at a local children's hospital. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill virtually visited patients, delivering toys to kids and appreciation meals to staff.