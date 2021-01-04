First Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents

Jan 03, 2021 at 06:15 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

HomeandAwayOpponents_2021_16x9

At the conclusion of the 2020 NFL regular season, the San Francisco 49ers 2021 opponents are officially set. Dates and times of the 2021 schedule have yet to be determined, however the 49ers are aware of who they will face next season.

In addition to San Francisco's divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks), the 49ers will also face the NFC North and AFC South. The 49ers will also see the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, as both teams also finished last in their respective divisions.

The 49ers are scheduled to play six teams who will have made playoff appearances in 2020. (Packers, Seahawks, Bears, Rams, Titans and Colts).

Here's the full list of home and road opponents for the 49ers in 2021.

HOME:

NFC West, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons

AWAY:

NFC West, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles

--

2021 season tickets are available now. To learn more, sign up here.

Related Content

news

6 Takeaways as 49ers Fight to the Finish in Season Finale Loss to Seahawks

Recapping the notable observations from the 49ers 26-23 loss to Seattle.
news

Javon Kinlaw Adds to Hefty List of 49ers Out vs. Seahawks

San Francisco will close out the season without a number of starters heading into Sunday's matchup vs. Seattle.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has activated OL Tom Compton from the Injured Reserve list and other moves ahead of the season finale. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

The 49ers have signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the team's practice squad and placed two players on Injured Reserve.

Advertising