First Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents

At the conclusion of the 2020 NFL regular season, the San Francisco 49ers 2021 opponents are officially set. Dates and times of the 2021 schedule have yet to be determined, however the 49ers are aware of who they will face next season.

In addition to San Francisco's divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks), the 49ers will also face the NFC North and AFC South. The 49ers will also see the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, as both teams also finished last in their respective divisions.

The 49ers are scheduled to play six teams who will have made playoff appearances in 2020. (Packers, Seahawks, Bears, Rams, Titans and Colts).

Here's the full list of home and road opponents for the 49ers in 2021.

HOME:

NFC West, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons

AWAY:

NFC West, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles

--