NinersFeed

Presented by

6 Takeaways as 49ers Fight to the Finish in Season Finale Loss to Seahawks

Jan 03, 2021 at 05:35 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

It was a crushing end to the 49ers 2020 season. In an outing that favored San Francisco for the majority of the contest, the Seattle Seahawks came alive in the fourth quarter to sweep the season series over the 49ers. Here are six takeaways from the 26-23 divisional matchup.

1. Limiting Russ

Despite missing more than half of their starters, San Francisco's defense managed to limit Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense for the bulk of the contest, holding Seattle to two field goals in the first half. Seattle's first touchdown did not come until the fourth quarter. Wilson finished the outing completing 20-of-36 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson's 181 yards is the second-lowest output of the season. The quarterback also added 30 yards rushing on the day. 

Of Seattle's 276 total net yards, 162 yards came on their final three touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.

2. Defensive Notes

  • ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ registered a batted down pass on Wilson's first drive of the game. He also notched multiple quarterback pressures.
  • ﻿Fred Warner﻿ put a stamp on his Pro Bowl season notching his first sack of the year. On a third down blitz, the linebacker bounced on the outside of Seattle's offensive line and met the quarterback for a loss of 11 yards. Warner finished the game with 10 total tackles (eight solo).
  • Cornerback ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ also registered a sack against Wilson, the first of his career.
  • ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ notched a third-down pass breakup against DK Metcalf. It was a 180 from Metcalf's first meeting with the 49ers in Week 8. In the teams' first meeting, the receiver recorded a whopping 161 yards on 22 receptions and two touchdowns. On Sunday, he was held to just three receptions on nine targets for 22 yards. 

3. Catch of the Season

﻿George Kittle﻿ continues to make George Kittle plays. On 1st-and-10 with the 49ers at midfield, ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿ threw a deep pass to Kittle, who outstretched his arm for an impressive one-handed grab. The ball appeared as if it was nearly intercepted by safety Quandre Diggs as the tight end secured the catch for a 41-yard reception, the longest play of the game.

Kittle finished the day with seven receptions for 68 yards, bringing his season total to 634 yards through eight games.

4. Run Jeff Run

The first touchdown of the game didn't come until the fourth quarter as Beathard orchestrated an 11-play, 73-yard drive that culminated in a ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ touchdown. On 2nd-and-5, Wilson Jr. slipped through several defenders en route to the end zone.

The running back also hauled in a 3-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Wilson Jr.'s scores marked his ninth and 10th of the season (seven rushing; three receiving) and 15th of his NFL career.

Wilson Jr. finished the day with 76 yards rushing on 20 carries and a score to add to three receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown.

5. Big Triss

The 49ers were without ﻿Robbie Gould﻿ on Sunday after the kicker was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the team signed kicker ﻿Tristan Vizcaino﻿, who spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings before being waived. In his debut with San Francisco and first NFL game of his career, the kicker was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals from 36, 47 and 33 yards. He also connected on both of the 49ers extra points.

6. Offensive Outing

Beathard finished the contest completing 25-of-37 passes for 273 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for a 95.1 passer rating.

The 49ers out-gained Seattle in total yards (328 - SF; 280 - SEA), yards per play (5.1 - SF; 4.3 - SEA) and time of possession (32:20 - SF; 27:40 - SEA).

﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ led all 49ers pass catchers with 76 yards on five receptions.

Related Content

news

8 Standouts From the 49ers Divisional Win Over Cardinals

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several 49ers who graded the highest during Saturday's matchup vs. Arizona.
news

Shorthanded 49ers Put a Dent in Cardinals Postseason Hopes; 6 Takeaways from the 49ers Victory

San Francisco's defense held Kyler Murray to a season-low passer rating, meanwhile the 49ers run game had their best output of the year.
news

Kyle Shanahan and 49ers 'Extremely Frustrated' With Series of Turnovers; 7 Takeaways from 49ers Loss to Cowboys

Turnovers, the re-emergence of their ground game, a change at quarterback and other updates from the 49ers 41-33 loss to the Cowboys.
news

Brandon Aiyuk Closing in on Jerry Rice's Record and a Renewed Rivalry vs. the Cowboys; 5 Things to Watch For

Ezekiel Elliott and Raheem Mostert hope to get their respective ground games back on track while dealing with various ailments. This and more storylines to follow in Week 15.
news

Mistakes and Turnovers Plague 49ers in Disappointing Loss to Washington; 6 Takeaways from Week 14

San Francisco's offense gave up a whopping 17 points off of turnovers which stifled the Week 14 outing.
news

'No Grudges' For Trent Williams vs. Former Team; 5 Things To Watch For vs. Washington

Alex Smith's homecoming, winning the turnover battle and what to make of the 49ers 5-7 season. Here's what to watch for in Week 14.
news

49ers Have No Answer for Josh Allen and Bills Offense; Five Takeaways from Week 13

San Francisco failed to keep up with the Bills high-powered offense in the 34-24 loss.
news

Is Week 13 a Must-win for the 49ers? 5 Things to Watch For vs. Bills

The Bills high-powered offense vs. the 49ers Top 10 defense, a new "home-field" advantage, the return of reinforcements and other notables to watch for in the Week 13 matchup vs. the Bills.
news

49ers Sweep Rams in 23-20 Nail-biting Finish; 9 Takeaways from Week 12 Victory

The 49ers defense was the story of the afternoon, forcing four turnovers and holding Jared Goff to under 200 yards through the air.
news

Resurgent Run Game and a Repeat Outing against Aaron Donald; 5 Things to Watch for vs. Rams

The impact of Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Richard Sherman's return to the field in Week 12 and other notable highlights to watch for in the divisional match against the Rams.
news

9 Takeaways from 49ers Mistake-Ridden Loss to Saints

Sunday's lopsided matchup came down to turnovers as the 49ers fell to the Saints, 27-13. Here's more details as well as injury updates from Kyle Shanahan.

Advertising