6 Takeaways as 49ers Fight to the Finish in Season Finale Loss to Seahawks

It was a crushing end to the 49ers 2020 season. In an outing that favored San Francisco for the majority of the contest, the Seattle Seahawks came alive in the fourth quarter to sweep the season series over the 49ers. Here are six takeaways from the 26-23 divisional matchup.

1. Limiting Russ

Despite missing more than half of their starters, San Francisco's defense managed to limit Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense for the bulk of the contest, holding Seattle to two field goals in the first half. Seattle's first touchdown did not come until the fourth quarter. Wilson finished the outing completing 20-of-36 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson's 181 yards is the second-lowest output of the season. The quarterback also added 30 yards rushing on the day.

Of Seattle's 276 total net yards, 162 yards came on their final three touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.

2. Defensive Notes

﻿Arik Armstead﻿ registered a batted down pass on Wilson's first drive of the game. He also notched multiple quarterback pressures.

﻿Fred Warner﻿ put a stamp on his Pro Bowl season notching his first sack of the year. On a third down blitz, the linebacker bounced on the outside of Seattle's offensive line and met the quarterback for a loss of 11 yards. Warner finished the game with 10 total tackles (eight solo).

Cornerback ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ also registered a sack against Wilson, the first of his career.

﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ notched a third-down pass breakup against DK Metcalf. It was a 180 from Metcalf's first meeting with the 49ers in Week 8. In the teams' first meeting, the receiver recorded a whopping 161 yards on 22 receptions and two touchdowns. On Sunday, he was held to just three receptions on nine targets for 22 yards.

3. Catch of the Season

﻿George Kittle﻿ continues to make George Kittle plays. On 1st-and-10 with the 49ers at midfield, ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿ threw a deep pass to Kittle, who outstretched his arm for an impressive one-handed grab. The ball appeared as if it was nearly intercepted by safety Quandre Diggs as the tight end secured the catch for a 41-yard reception, the longest play of the game.

Kittle finished the day with seven receptions for 68 yards, bringing his season total to 634 yards through eight games.

4. Run Jeff Run

The first touchdown of the game didn't come until the fourth quarter as Beathard orchestrated an 11-play, 73-yard drive that culminated in a ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ touchdown. On 2nd-and-5, Wilson Jr. slipped through several defenders en route to the end zone.

The running back also hauled in a 3-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Wilson Jr.'s scores marked his ninth and 10th of the season (seven rushing; three receiving) and 15th of his NFL career.

Wilson Jr. finished the day with 76 yards rushing on 20 carries and a score to add to three receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown.

5. Big Triss

The 49ers were without ﻿Robbie Gould﻿ on Sunday after the kicker was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the team signed kicker ﻿Tristan Vizcaino﻿, who spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings before being waived. In his debut with San Francisco and first NFL game of his career, the kicker was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals from 36, 47 and 33 yards. He also connected on both of the 49ers extra points.

6. Offensive Outing

Beathard finished the contest completing 25-of-37 passes for 273 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for a 95.1 passer rating.

The 49ers out-gained Seattle in total yards (328 - SF; 280 - SEA), yards per play (5.1 - SF; 4.3 - SEA) and time of possession (32:20 - SF; 27:40 - SEA).