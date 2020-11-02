Presented by

Morning Report: #SFvsSEA Recap, Vote at Levi's® Stadium, Yoga with George Kittle

Nov 02, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 2.

Week 8 Recap

Takeaways

  1. Russell Wilson continued his MVP campaign, completing 27-of-37 passes for 261 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions for a 128.3 passer rating.
  2. Botched trick plays, an interception, short field opportunities and a special teams fumble haunted the 49ers offense through the majority of the contest. Seattle scored 13 points off of two 49ers turnovers.
  3. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s time was cut short as the quarterback limped to the sideline in the third quarter and was escorted to the locker room with what was ruled as an ankle injury.
  4. ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ recorded the first touchdown of his NFL career on the 49ers third drive of the game.

Read More >>>

Top Highlights

What the Team Had to Say

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on How Much Seattle Pressured Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens

"They brought a lot of blitzes and when they brought them early, I thought we had some chances. Usually when they bring a blitz, it's pretty hit or miss. It's going to be a good play for one team and a bad play for the other team. I thought we had a chance to get rid of it a couple of times and they just got to us too fast and we didn't make them pay for it. We did a little bit there at the end, but obviously that was too late. A couple things inside they got on us too quick. I think one time we had a chance to get rid of it and we had a little bit of a high snap so we couldn't get rid of it. They were risky with a lot of their blitzes and sometimes you like that. You have to make them pay though and we didn't. If we don't make them pay for blitzes, guys are going to keep bringing it and it took us too long to make them pay."

49ers Quarterback Nick Mullens on His Approach Coming Into the Game in the Second Half

"Ultimately, the goal is to score points, but you have to do it methodically, take what they give you and just move the ball down the field. You want to be aggressive but smart at the same time, and I was really proud of our fight. The receivers, the O-linemen, they've been battling all game and they could choose to lay down right there but didn't. I was proud of that."

Click here to see what other members of the 49ers and Seahawks had to say following the Week 8 matchup.

In Other News

Levi's® Stadium Opens as a Polling Center

The SAP Tower atrium within Levi's® Stadium will be open for early voting beginning on October 31st (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) and through Election Day on November 3rd (7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.). Featuring free parking at the Great America parking lot adjacent to the stadium, Levi's® Stadium previously served as a voting center for the California primary in March. Levi's® Stadium will be one of 100 voting centers in Santa Clara County, along with 98 drop box locations. Learn More >>>

Yoga with the Kittle Family

As part of the NFL's Play Football program, ﻿﻿George Kittle﻿﻿ and his sister Emma went through a Dynamic Yoga Flow designed to warm up the body before a workout and cool it down after. Watch the full video below. 👇

