What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #SFvsSEA

"They brought a lot of blitzes and when they brought them early, I thought we had some chances. Usually when they bring a blitz, it's pretty hit or miss. It's going to be a good play for one team and a bad play for the other team. I thought we had a chance to get rid of it a couple of times and they just got to us too fast and we didn't make them pay for it. We did a little bit there at the end, but obviously that was too late. A couple things inside they got on us too quick. I think one time we had a chance to get rid of it and we had a little bit of a high snap so we couldn't get rid of it. They were risky with a lot of their blitzes and sometimes you like that. You have to make them pay though and we didn't. If we don't make them pay for blitzes, guys are going to keep bringing it and it took us too long to make them pay."