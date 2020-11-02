5 Observations as 49ers Fall to Seahawks, 37-27

4. Jimmy Garoppolo's Abbreviated Outing

Garoppolo's time was cut short as the quarterback left the game in the third quarter following a sack by rookie pass rusher Alton Robinson. Garoppolo limped to the sideline in obvious pain and was escorted to the locker room shortly thereafter with what was ruled as an ankle injury. Garoppolo had been working through a high-ankle sprain suffered in the first half of the Week 2 contest against the New York Jets. The team will have additional details on the extent of Garoppolo's injury once the 49ers return to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday.

The quarterback finished the day completing 11-of-16 passes for 84 yards and an interception on a pass intended for ﻿George Kittle﻿.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Seahawks pressured 49ers quarterbacks on 17 of their 45 (38 percent) dropbacks. That's the highest pressure percentage by a Seahawks defense since Week 6 of 2018 against the Oakland Raiders.

As of now, Garoppolo's availability could be in jeopardy as the team has a short turnaround for their Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football."

5. Nick Mullens Re-emergence

Following Garoppolo's injury, the quarterback was replaced by ﻿Nick Mullens﻿, who made his first appearance since the 49ers Week 4 loss to the Eagles. Down by two scores, Mullens entered the game and rattled off an 11-play, 79-yard drive that was capped off by a ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ 1-yard touchdown.

The quarterback orchestrated two more touchdown drives with passes to ﻿Ross Dwelley﻿ and ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿. Mullens finished the day completing 18-of-25 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns for a 128.4 passer rating. His passer rating was the second-highest of his career behind his 151.9 rating against the Raiders in Nov. 2018.

Other Notes…

﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ caught a career-high eight catches for 81 yards.

Aiyuk led the team with 91 yards on eight receptions and one score.

Aiyuk and Bourne are the first set of 49ers teammates to both register eight-or-more receptions in a game since Michael Crabtree (10 receptions) and Stevie Johnson (nine receptions) accomplished the feat in Sept. 2014 against the Arizona Cardinals.

﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ recorded the first touchdown of his NFL career on the 49ers third drive of the game. On 3rd-and-inches, the rookie was met at the goal line by Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, as the running back stretched the ball over the goal line for the score. He finished the day with a team-high 29 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The 49ers run game couldn't get much going against Seattle's defense, amassing just 53 yards on the ground, the unit's lowest output of the season.

﻿Kerry Hyder Jr. ﻿registered a quarterback hit that forced a Wilson incompletion. He also registered a sack on the day.

Kittle exited the game at the top of the fourth quarter after an impressive 25-yard reception from Mullens in between two defenders. Initial X-rays showed no signs of any fractures. Like Garoppolo, the team will reassess the tight end's injury on Monday and his availability for the Week 9 matchup against the Packers.

Wide receiver ﻿Dante Pettis﻿ suffered a shoulder injury on his first kickoff return of the game and did not return.

Linebacker ﻿Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles﻿ suffered a hamstring injury on the opening kickoff and did not return to the game.

﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ left the game in the first half after re-injuring his knee. Coleman missed the last five games after suffering his initial injury during the 49ers Week 2 win over the Jets.