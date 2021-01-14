Presented by

Morning Report: San Francisco's 2021 NFL Draft Order, 49ers Legends Share Memories from the Field

Jan 14, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, January 14.

New and Notable

49ers Own the 12th-Overall Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 2020 regular season at a close, much of the San Francisco 49ers attention is on how the team can turn around from their uninspiring year going forward. Heading into the divisional round of the postseason, the order for the top 24 picks in the first round of the draft is set. After finishing the season 6-10, the 49ers are set to pick 12th-overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and currently own eight total draft picks this April. Read More >>>

Joe Staley and Patrick Willis Review NFL Trash Talk

49ers legends Joe Staley and Patrick Willis discussed their experiences with trash talk on the field and highlighted the memorable styles of Marshawn Lynch and Alex Boone. Watch the full video below. 👇

Quick Hits

After a breakout rookie season, ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ narrowly missed the Top 20 of Pro Football Focus' best NFL wide receivers from 2020.

--

This season, NFL players and coaches wore helmet decals and badges to honor victims of systemic racism, victims of police brutality and social justice heroes.

49ers Players and Who They Chose to Represent

﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ - Kalief Browder

﻿Arik Armstead﻿ - Stephon Clark

﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿ - Yvette Smith

﻿Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles﻿ - George Floyd

﻿Dion Jordan﻿ - Trayvon Martin

﻿Jamar Taylor﻿ - Breonna Taylor

﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ - Breonna Taylor

﻿Trent Williams﻿ - Elijah McClain

To see who all NFL players and coaches picked to represent this season, click here.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: PFF Ranks All 32 Secondaries, John Lynch Named STS Finalist

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: College Football Edition

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Players Returning from IR in 2021, Fred Warner Named First-Team AP All-Pro

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, PFF's 2020 Offensive Line Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, Pro Football Focus' Final NFL Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF End of Season Player Grades, Coach Tony Oden Talks Richard Sherman, Jimmie Ward and What Makes DB the Hardest Position on the Field

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch Talk 49ers Upcoming Offseason, PFF's 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 17 Recap, 2021 Season Home and Away Opponents 

Reviewing everything from the 49ers season finale against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.
news

Morning Report: Unscripted with Fred Warner, How to Watch #SEAvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 17 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Morning Report: Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster moves and injury updates.
news

Morning Report: Three 49ers Land on PFF Team of the Week, A Message to the Faithful from President Al Guido

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

Advertising