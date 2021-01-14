Morning Report: San Francisco's 2021 NFL Draft Order, 49ers Legends Share Memories from the Field

New and Notable

49ers Own the 12th-Overall Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 2020 regular season at a close, much of the San Francisco 49ers attention is on how the team can turn around from their uninspiring year going forward. Heading into the divisional round of the postseason, the order for the top 24 picks in the first round of the draft is set. After finishing the season 6-10, the 49ers are set to pick 12th-overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and currently own eight total draft picks this April. Read More >>>