Morning Report: San Francisco's 2021 NFL Draft Order, 49ers Legends Share Memories from the Field

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, January 14.
New and Notable
49ers Own the 12th-Overall Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
With the 2020 regular season at a close, much of the San Francisco 49ers attention is on how the team can turn around from their uninspiring year going forward. Heading into the divisional round of the postseason, the order for the top 24 picks in the first round of the draft is set. After finishing the season 6-10, the 49ers are set to pick 12th-overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and currently own eight total draft picks this April. Read More >>>
Joe Staley and Patrick Willis Review NFL Trash Talk
49ers legends Joe Staley and Patrick Willis discussed their experiences with trash talk on the field and highlighted the memorable styles of Marshawn Lynch and Alex Boone. Watch the full video below. 👇
Quick Hits
After a breakout rookie season, Brandon Aiyuk narrowly missed the Top 20 of Pro Football Focus' best NFL wide receivers from 2020.
--
This season, NFL players and coaches wore helmet decals and badges to honor victims of systemic racism, victims of police brutality and social justice heroes.
49ers Players and Who They Chose to Represent
Azeez Al-Shaair - Kalief Browder
Arik Armstead - Stephon Clark
Daniel Brunskill - Yvette Smith
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles - George Floyd
Dion Jordan - Trayvon Martin
Jamar Taylor - Breonna Taylor
Jaquiski Tartt - Breonna Taylor
Trent Williams - Elijah McClain
To see who all NFL players and coaches picked to represent this season, click here.