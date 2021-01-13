49ers Own the 12th-Overall Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 2020 regular season at a close, much of the San Francisco 49ers attention is on how the team can turn around from their uninspiring year going forward. Heading into the divisional round of the postseason, the order for the top 24 picks in the first round of the draft is set. After finishing the season 6-10, the 49ers are set to pick 12th-overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and currently own eight total draft picks this April.

Here's a full look at the draft order as it currently stands:

Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets Miami Dolphins (from Houston) Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Philadelphia Eagles Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys New York Giants San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Washington Football Team* Chicago Bears* Indianapolis Colts* Tennessee Titans* New York Jets (from Seattle) Pittsburgh Steelers*

* denotes postseason appearance

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to take place in Cleveland, with the first round beginning on April 29. Rounds 2 and 3 will be on April 30, while Rounds 4-7 finish up on May 1.

San Francisco traded their third-round pick to the Washington Football Team for left tackle Trent Williams﻿. The 49ers received a fifth-round pick from the New Orleans Saints as part of the Kwon Alexander trade earlier this season. San Francisco also obtained a seventh-round selection from the New York Jets as part of the Jordan Willis trade in October.

Here's a look at the 49ers current picks:

1st round, No. 12 overall

2nd round, No. 43 overall

4th round, TBD

5th round, TBD

5th round, TBD (from NO)

6th round, TBD

7th round, TBD (from NYJ)

7th round, TBD