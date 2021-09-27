Morning Report: Recapping 'Sunday Night Football' vs. the Packers

Good Morning Faithful,
Takeaways
- San Francisco opened the game with two drives that were halted before crossing over to midfield, but not all were the result of a sluggish start. A questionable no-call and a wide-open overthrow were all the 49ers saw offensively in the first quarter. The unit was limited to just 25 yards and an average of 3.1 yards per play through the first 15 minutes of play.
- The Packers offense took every opportunity to exploit San Francisco's woes at cornerback, with Aaron Rodgers taking shots downfield to his receivers.
- San Francisco found its mojo coming out in the second half, running a 13-play, 83-yard drive that chipped off 7:19 off the clock.
- Arik Armstead recorded the 49ers lone sack of the night. The defensive lineman has been off to a strong start in Year 7 in San Francisco. Heading into Sunday's contest, Armstead recorded the second-most pressures in the NFL behind Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (19).
Kyle Shanahan had to call on his rookie quarterback to stamp the San Francisco 49ers first and lone touchdown of the first half against the Green Bay Packers.
After several failed attempts inside their own 5 yard line, Trey Lance took the field on 3rd-and-1 with :02 seconds left on the clock going into the half. The quarterback called his own number and hit the outside while following his lead blocker Trent Williams en route to the end zone for the 1-yard score.
Following the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media to recap the 30-28 loss to the Packers and evaluate the offense's performance on "Sunday Night Football." Watch the full press conference below.
Two quarters after Trey Lance recorded his first-career rushing score, the same went for his draft mate in the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. After a scary, and unfortunate start to his NFL career in Week 2, Trey Sermon returned to the field after being placed in concussion protocol and led the 49ers backfield in his primetime debut.
Taking charge as San Francisco's lead, and lone back, on 1st-and-1 at the goal line, Sermon took the handoff and hit a hole created by Kyle Juszczyk and Daniel Brunskill for the score.
