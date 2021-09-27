Morning Report: Recapping 'Sunday Night Football' vs. the Packers

Sep 27, 2021

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 27.

Takeaways

  1. San Francisco opened the game with two drives that were halted before crossing over to midfield, but not all were the result of a sluggish start. A questionable no-call and a wide-open overthrow were all the 49ers saw offensively in the first quarter. The unit was limited to just 25 yards and an average of 3.1 yards per play through the first 15 minutes of play.
  2. The Packers offense took every opportunity to exploit San Francisco's woes at cornerback, with Aaron Rodgers taking shots downfield to his receivers.
  3. San Francisco found its mojo coming out in the second half, running a 13-play, 83-yard drive that chipped off 7:19 off the clock.
  4. Arik Armstead recorded the 49ers lone sack of the night. The defensive lineman has been off to a strong start in Year 7 in San Francisco. Heading into Sunday's contest, Armstead recorded the second-most pressures in the NFL behind Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (19).

Top Highlights

Quick Hits

Kyle Shanahan had to call on his rookie quarterback to stamp the San Francisco 49ers first and lone touchdown of the first half against the Green Bay Packers.

After several failed attempts inside their own 5 yard line, Trey Lance took the field on 3rd-and-1 with :02 seconds left on the clock going into the half. The quarterback called his own number and hit the outside while following his lead blocker Trent Williams en route to the end zone for the 1-yard score.

Following the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media to recap the 30-28 loss to the Packers and evaluate the offense's performance on "Sunday Night Football." Watch the full press conference below.

Two quarters after Trey Lance recorded his first-career rushing score, the same went for his draft mate in the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. After a scary, and unfortunate start to his NFL career in Week 2, Trey Sermon returned to the field after being placed in concussion protocol and led the 49ers backfield in his primetime debut.

Taking charge as San Francisco's lead, and lone back, on 1st-and-1 at the goal line, Sermon took the handoff and hit a hole created by Kyle Juszczyk and Daniel Brunskill for the score.

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Game Images (Week 3)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

TE George Kittle
1 / 53

TE George Kittle

DL Arik Armstead
2 / 53

DL Arik Armstead

QB Trey Lance
3 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
4 / 53

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trenton Cannon
6 / 53

RB Trenton Cannon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 53

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
8 / 53

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
9 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 53

LB Fred Warner

WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
12 / 53

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw, DL Arik Armstead, DL Dee Ford
13 / 53

DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw, DL Arik Armstead, DL Dee Ford

CB Josh Norman, CB Deommodore Lenoir
14 / 53

CB Josh Norman, CB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
15 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson, T Trent Williams
16 / 53

C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson, T Trent Williams

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
17 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DB Jimmie Ward, CB Emmanuel Moseley, S Jaquiski Tartt
18 / 53

DB Jimmie Ward, CB Emmanuel Moseley, S Jaquiski Tartt

DT Javon Kinlaw
19 / 53

DT Javon Kinlaw

QB Trey Lance
20 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Offense
21 / 53

49ers Offense

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
22 / 53

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
23 / 53

T Trent Williams

CB Emmanuel Moseley
24 / 53

CB Emmanuel Moseley

FB Kyle Juszczyk
25 / 53

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, DL Nick Bosa
26 / 53

DB Jimmie Ward, DL Nick Bosa

DT Javon Kinlaw
27 / 53

DT Javon Kinlaw

TE George Kittle
28 / 53

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

QB Trey Lance
30 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
31 / 53

T Mike McGlinchey

TE George Kittle
32 / 53

TE George Kittle

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, C Alex Mack
33 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, C Alex Mack

WR Deebo Samuel
34 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

CB Dontae Johnson
35 / 53

CB Dontae Johnson

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
36 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

C Alex Mack
37 / 53

C Alex Mack

RB Trey Sermon
38 / 53

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
39 / 53

DB Jimmie Ward

FB Kyle Juszczyk
40 / 53

FB Kyle Juszczyk

LB Fred Warner
41 / 53

LB Fred Warner

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
42 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Trey Lance
43 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
44 / 53

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
45 / 53

CB Emmanuel Moseley

WR Trent Sherfield
46 / 53

WR Trent Sherfield

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
47 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Trenton Cannon
48 / 53

RB Trenton Cannon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
49 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
50 / 53

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
51 / 53

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
52 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
53 / 53

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising