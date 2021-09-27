Morning Report: Recapping 'Sunday Night Football' vs. the Packers

Latest Videos Channel Top Plays from the 49ers Week 3 Matchup Against the Packers

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo Connects with George Kittle for 39-Yard Catch and Run

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk Link Up for 12-Yard TD

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo Calls Week 3 Loss a 'Good Character Builder' for 49ers

Latest Videos Channel George Kittle Assesses 49ers Run Game vs. Packers

Latest Videos Channel Nick Bosa: 'We Had Plenty of Opportunities as a Defense to Close It Out and We Didn't'

Latest Videos Channel Emmanuel Moseley: 49ers Plan to 'Watch the Tape and Get Better'

Latest Videos Channel Fred Warner: 'I Need to Make Plays for This Team' in Clutch Moments

Latest Videos Channel Trey Lance Reflects on First-Career Rushing Score

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Juszczyk Says 49ers Will 'Come Out Better' Because of SNF Loss

Latest Videos Channel Brandon Aiyuk: 49ers 'Will Go Back to Work' for Week 4 vs. Seahawks

Latest Videos Channel Trey Sermon: 'As a Whole on Offense, We Can Be Better'

Latest Videos Channel Jimmie Ward Recaps Defensive Performance vs. Packers

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan: 'We've Got to Play a Lot Better'

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Collapse Pocket on Aaron Rodgers and Arik Armstead Brings Him Down

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo Connects with Brandon Aiyuk for an 8-Yard TD

Latest Videos Channel Trey Lance Sprints to the Edge for His First-Career Rushing TD

Latest Videos Channel 1-on-1: Dee Ford Goes Back to the 90s - Tupac vs. Biggie; NSYNC vs. BSB

Latest Videos Channel Jaquiski Tartt Previews the Defense's Matchup vs. Aaron Rodgers

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Says Trey Sermon is 'Good to Go' For Sunday

Latest Videos Channel Azeez Al-Shaair Reviews Transition to WILL Linebacker

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Unscripted: Arik Armstead Talks Impact of Bosa, Ford Returns

Latest Videos Channel SDX DNA of a Play: Arik Armstead Breaks Down 49ers Goal Line Stand in Philly

Latest Videos Channel 49ers PREP and The Honor Group Host 2021 NorCal - East Bay Honor Bowl

Latest Videos Channel Josh Norman Evaluates the Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Connection

Latest Videos Channel George Kittle: 'When the Crowd's Going, We're Going'

Latest Videos Channel Nick Bosa: 'We Want to Get Off to a 3-0 Start, So We've Got to Win'

Latest Videos Channel Robbie Gould: Levi's® Stadium Will 'Be a Hard Place for Green Bay to Play'

Latest Videos Channel DeMeco Ryans Evaluates 49ers Options at Corner in Week 3

Latest Videos Channel Mike McDaniel Talks Game Planning for Packers with Question Marks at RB

Latest Videos Channel Fred Warner: Jimmy G is Playing the 'Best Ball that He's Ever Played'

Latest Videos Channel Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 3 Game Preview

Latest Videos Channel 49 Hours: Flying High in Philly

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo Looks Ahead to 'Fun Atmosphere' at Levi's® Stadium in Primetime

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Reviews Challenges of Facing Packers on SNF

Latest Videos Channel Fred Warner Says 49ers Can Take It to 'Another Level' in Week 3

Latest Videos Channel Mitch Wishnowsky Reacts to NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Honor

Latest Videos Channel Richard Hightower Says 49ers Are 'Just Getting Started'

Latest Videos Channel Los 49ers Con el Liniero Ofensivo, Alfredo Gutierrez