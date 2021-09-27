49ers Rally Too Late as SF Suffers First Loss of Season vs. Packers

Week 3 was a roller coaster of emotions for the San Francisco 49ers, who started off slow but caught steam too little too late in the 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers. After a thrill of a final two minutes of the contest, Aaron Rodgers made two big-time throws to Davante Adams that set up Mason Crosby for a walk-off field goal for the win.

Here are four takeaways from the contest:

1. Another Slow Start for the Offense

San Francisco opened the game with two drives that were halted before crossing over to midfield, but not all were the result of a sluggish start. A questionable no-call and a wide-open overthrow were all the 49ers saw offensively in the first quarter. The unit was limited to just 25 yards and an average of 3.1 yards per play through the first 15 minutes of play.

In the second quarter, Garoppolo was intercepted for the first time this season on a pass intended for George Kittle downfield. Fortunately, the interception didn't result in any points for Green Bay.

Sitting 17-0 late in the first half, it wasn't until the 49ers final drive off the second quarter when the team picked up momentum. It took a 68-yard kickoff return from running back Trenton Cannon to get San Francisco's offense back into the game. Cannon's return helped set up a 1-yard touchdown run by rookie quarterback Trey Lance﻿.

2. Rodgers Challenges 49ers Short-handed Cornerbacks

The Packers offense took every opportunity to exploit San Francisco's woes at cornerback, with Rodgers taking shots downfield to his receivers. Rodgers completed 23-of-33 passes for 261 yards and two scores. He connected with wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard on 47 and 42-yard pickups, respectively.

The Rodgers-Adams connection continued to haunt the 49ers. Adams finished the night with 132 yards on 12 receptions and a score, tied for his second-best outing against the 49ers (10 receptions, 173 yards and one touchdown in 2020).

3. Second-half Comeback