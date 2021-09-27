Trey Lance Makes 2nd Appearance of the Season for TD

Sep 26, 2021 at 07:10 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Kyle Shanahan had to call on his rookie quarterback to stamp the San Francisco 49ers first and lone touchdown of the first half against the Green Bay Packers.

After several failed attempts inside their own 5 yard line, ﻿Trey Lance﻿ took the field on 3rd-and-1 with :02 seconds left on the clock going into the half. The quarterback called his own number and hit the outside while following his lead blocker ﻿Trent Williams﻿ en route to the end zone for the 1-yard score.

Lance's play marks the second touchdown and first rushing score of his career. His first-career touchdown came in Week 1 on a 11-yard touchdown pass to ﻿Trent Sherfield﻿ in the 49ers win over the Detroit Lions.

The 49ers trail 17-7 at the half. Shanahan could look to his athletic backup again in the second half.

